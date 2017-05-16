Listen Live
National
Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake
Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake

Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake
Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake

A man was taken to the hospital after he was bitten on the tongue by a rattlesnake in Putnam County, Florida on Tuesday.

The man was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he was bitten in Bostwick.

He is in critical condition, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. >> Read more trending news  “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo reported about by the Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump asked fired FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump fired Comey over what he said was the handling of Clinton’s emails. Comey had been investigating whether or not Trump’s campaign members worked with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election. The Times said two unnamed people read the memo written by Comey after he had a conservation with Trump after an Oval Office meeting February 14. That meeting, the paper said, took place the day after Flynn resigned.  “The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia,” The Times said.   The Times reported that the unclassified memo has not been viewed by the paper but that one of Comey’s associates “read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.” Comey, appointed director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, replied to Trump’s “good guy” remark by saying, “I agree he is a good guy,” according to the paper. During the meeting in Feburary, Comey and Trump were initially in the Oval Office with other senior national security officials for a terrorism threat briefing. After that meeting, the Times reported that Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Comey. Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were also asked to leave the room.  The Times reported that, according a Comey associate, Trump then spoke to Comey and said Comey should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information. The conversation about Flynn then followed. The Wall Street Journal, which confirmed The New York Times’ report, said that Comey would not discuss an details of the Flynn investigation with Trump, according to the memo. The Washington Post also confirmed the Times’ report, saying that Comey “kept detailed notes of his multiple conversations with Trump,” according to people close to the matter. Those same people told The Washington Post that the details of those notes were shared with a small group of people at the FBI and Justice Department. The White House has issued a statement: “While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”
  • State suspends license of St. Augustine doctor over allegations of exchanging sexual acts for drugs and exams
    State suspends license of St. Augustine doctor over allegations of exchanging sexual acts for drugs and exams
    An emergency suspension has been placed on the license of a St. Augustine doctor over allegations he exchanged sexual acts with patients for free or discounted medical exams and prescriptions. It’s just the start of the claims against Dr. Asok Ray- who’s accused of wrongdoing dating back to November 2015 and continuing through February 2017.  The Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched Ray’s office on A1A Tuesday, the same day the emergency suspension took effect. The order obtained by WOKV says Ray “engaged in a pattern of behavior” that involved trading sexual acts for drugs and exams. In the order, FDOH says Ray appeared to be “exploiting patients’ addiction and/or economic circumstances for his own sexual gratification”.  He’s also accused of allowing his wife to practice medicine in his office, even though she is not registered to practice in the state of Florida. As part of that, Ray would allegedly pre-sign blank prescription forms that his wife would hand out. Additionally, Ray is accused of prescribing controlled substances to patients without performing proper medical exams, and sometimes without performing any exam at all.  Law enforcement used confidential informants and sources as well as undercover officers in their investigation of Ray. Some of the conversations and interactions were recorded as well.  In some of the interactions detailed in the FDOH emergency suspension order, Ray and the patients agreed to sexual acts- including oral sex- in exchange for various prescriptions for pills used to treat pain. He would also make comments about the physical features of some of the patients and tell other patients to bring more women with them.  In one exchange, Ray allegedly pressured a patient to have sex with him or he would stop writing her prescriptions. In another incident involving an undercover officer, Ray is accused of attempting to pull out his genitals while grabbing the officer’s breast. The officer- who was posing as a patient- told Ray “no” several times, according to the FDOH report, but Ray responded “Yes” and “I want you”.  Other exchanges involved Ray agreeing to prescribe patients drugs without full medical workups. During one exchange with an undercover officer, Ray said he needed to know why the officer needed the pain medicine. The officer- who was also posing as a patient- continually dodged the question, telling Ray that he didn’t want to get in to details. Instead, the officer said he had $600 and wanted a prescription. Eventually, Ray wrote a prescription for Xanax, telling the patient that “everybody has that problem with stress”. During a second visit, Ray allegedly called in a prescription for pain meds.  Still other incidents described in the FDOH order show Ray’s wife telling patients that she is a doctor. To some patients, she allegedly said she was a retired pediatrician, but still helped out. Ray’s wife would conduct some of the medical histories and write prescriptions- either using a script that was already signed by Ray or getting him to sign it without him having been involved in the screening.  All of this combined indicates “Dr. Ray is not capable of caring for patients in a manner that is correct and safe”, according to the FDOH report.  Our partner Action News Jax was outside of Ray’s office today as law enforcement searched. Ray himself appeared at one point, and told them that he denied all of the claims in the investigation, as detailed in the FDOH documents.
  • Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
    Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
      An Ohio woman has given up her newborn after telling police in suburban Dayton that she found the baby in a shopping cart at a Walmart store. >> Read more trending news Officers with the Englewood Police Department were called to the store Monday afternoon and when they arrived, they quickly realized the 20-year-old woman had, in fact, given birth to the baby the day before and didn’t want the infant.  Police Sgt. Mike Lang said the baby boy still had the umbilical cord attached to the placenta, which was inside a plastic bag. When the woman told officers she didn’t want the child, police took custody of the baby and transported him to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment, Lang said.  >> Related: ‘Did you hear the?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery The baby was doing well, according to Lang, and the mother was in good health, too. Authorities said no charges are expected in the case because Ohio has something called a Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to hand over babies up to 30 days old to hospital workers, fire and emergency personnel and police officers.  
  • White House denies report that Trump asked Comey to end Flynn probe
    White House denies report that Trump asked Comey to end Flynn probe
    The White House on Tuesday evening denied a report from the New York Times, telling reporters that President Donald Trump never asked former FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as Trump officials again found themselves under siege from breaking news. “While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the White House said in a statement. “The President has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey,” the statement read. BREAKING: AP source: Comey wrote in memo that President Donald Trump asked him to end FBI investigation into former aide Flynn. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 16, 2017 Other news organizations swiftly followed the story of the New York Times, which said Comey had memorialized his meetings with the President, and left memos for other high ranking FBI officials. Democrats immediately called for Comey to testify before Congressional committees on the matter. “He (Comey) needs to come back before the Congress and share with the public what conversations he had with the President,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
  • Miniature horses offer comfort to stressed out airline passengers in OH, KY
    Miniature horses offer comfort to stressed out airline passengers in OH, KY
      San Francisco International Airport has a therapy pig that wears a tutu. Newark International offers therapy dogs. Now Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is bringing in mini horses to help soothe stressed-out flyers. >> Read more trending news Ohio-based Seven Oaks Farm provides the airport with a few miniature horses twice a month as a kind of therapy for nervous passengers and children, according to Mashable. And it’s working. “It’s just to ease anxiety levels, put smiles on faces,” Wendi Orlando, the airport’s senior manager of customer relations, said in an interview with NPR. “When you look at the passengers walking by, it just never gets old. They love seeing the horses,” Orlando said. The non-profit has 34 miniature horses, Mashable reported, that also visit hospitals, police programs and nursing homes to offer a little good cheer and humor. >> Related: Therapy pig roams San Francisco Airport, greets travelers        
The Latest News Videos

