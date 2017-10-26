Florida man gripes he can’t sell heroin ‘no more’ after arrest

A Palm Springs man is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $119,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly using his home to manufacture and traffic drugs including heroin, cocaine and marijuana, according to an arrest report.

>> Read more trending news

Terry Tubbs Jr., 27, is facing various felony drug charges including heroin trafficking and possessing a home to traffic drugs.

Tubbs became irate with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s drug agents when they arrested him Monday following a traffic stop. Tubbs told detectives he was “tired” of law enforcement bothering him.

“Tubbs stated that he can’t sell (heroin) no more and can’t get no money because someone labeled him a snitch to all the Haitians in Lake Worth,” according to the arrest report.

Tubbs also complained that detectives had stolen money from him after they served a search warrant at his home a year ago, the report said.

Another search warrant was served at Tubbs’ home on Monday morning.

Detectives found sealed bags of marijuana labeled “Gorila Glue,” “Cookie Dough” and “Sweet Tooth.”

Tubbs admitted the marijuana was his, the report said.

Tubbs has a long arrest history in Palm Beach County and was released from prison in April 2013 after serving 14 months for burglary and grand theft.