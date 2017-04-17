Florida man reels in rare fish — and Vice President Pence

A Florida man reeled in a rare fish — and Vice President Mike Pence.

Elliot Sudal was in Sanibel last week for a charity shark-tagging trip when he felt a tug on his line, according to his Facebook post.

“I said, 'Guys, this isn't a beginner fish,'” Sudal told WBBH.



And boy, was he correct.



It took him more than 11 hours to pull in a 13-foot smalltooth sawfish, which he tagged and released back into the ocean, according to Sudal.

“Sawfish are listed as critically endangered and are very rare to catch,” Sudal wrote on Facebook. “Amazing animal, amazing experience.”

If the thrill of the catch wasn’t enough, three hours into his journey, he got an unexpected visitor.

“Some Secret Service agents show up, search my bags and temporarily take my fillet knives,” Sudal said. “Then Vice President Mike Pence shows up with his family and hangs out.”

"He came over, and he was super nice. He was excited about the whole scenario," Sudal told WBBH.

Sudal simply described his day as the“wildest day fishing of my life.”

