Listen Live
clear-day
60°
H 74
L 57

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
60°
Sunny
H 74° L 57°
  • clear-day
    60°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 74° L 57°
  • clear-day
    70°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 74° L 57°
  • clear-night
    68°
    Evening
    Clear. H 74° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Florida man tells police mutilated body is blow-up doll
Close

Florida man tells police mutilated body is blow-up doll

Florida man tells police mutilated body is blow-up doll
Photo Credit: Miami-Dade County Corrections
Jerome Ernest Wright

Florida man tells police mutilated body is blow-up doll

By: Jim Hayward, Palm Beach Post

A 32-year-old man in Miami-Dade County thought he had the perfect explanation for the mutilated body in his bedroom closet: It was a life-size blow-up doll with human flesh, he told police

>> Read more trending news

That story didn't stop detectives from arresting Jerome Ernest Wright and charging him with abusing a dead human body, identified as his girlfriend, Deanna Clendinen, the Miami Herald reported. 

RELATED: Slain transgender teen’s body mutilated, burned by girlfriend, 3 others

The grisly scene was discovered Friday. Police said the woman's stomach had been lacerated and many of her internal organs removed. The organs were later found in a garbage can outside the home.

Wright denied killing Clendinen, and murder charges have not been filed. "Pending the medical examiner's report, we'll know which way the investigation will go," the Herald quoted Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

RELATED: Russian cannibal couple suspected in 30 murders; accused of eating victims

Police were tipped off to the body when a foul smell from Wright's bedroom was reported by his mother, who also lives in the home. She said that Clendinen, 52, often stayed with her son.

Wright then emerged from his room "naked and sweaty," police said. When they began investigating his room, they said they spotted a decomposed leg sticking out of his closet. His explanation: It was a life-size blow-up doll made of flesh.

RELATED: Hawaii mother's body parts found in freezer

When questioned, he repeatedly told police that if they found anything in his room, "it's from the Internet."

Wright was on probation for aggravated battery against Clendinen when her body was discovered.

• More from the Miami Herald

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Warrant: Florida boy said before shooting 12-year-old girl, 'Say I won't'
    Warrant: Florida boy said before shooting 12-year-old girl, 'Say I won't'
    A 12-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, boy is facing manslaughter charges after he shot a girl in the side of the head with a shotgun, according to the arrest warrant. The warrant says the boy, whom we are not identifying because he is a minor, was playfully arguing with 12-year-old Ra'Mya Eunice during a sleepover at a home on Willow Branch Avenue on April 30. >> Read more trending news  The boy, who was 11 at the time, grabbed a shotgun that was hidden beneath the house, authorities said. He brought it inside and playfully pointed the gun at everyone in the room, according to the report. Witnesses told police that he pointed the shotgun at Ra'Mya and said, 'Say I won't.' Someone in the room replied, 'You won't,' and the boy shot Ra'Mya in the head, the warrant says. She was taken to the hospital, where she died May 25.  The report says the boy fled the house after shooting the girl. He was questioned by police, and a warrant for his arrest was filed Oct. 17. He is charged with manslaughter but is not being charged as an adult.
  • Florida man tells police mutilated body is blow-up doll
    Florida man tells police mutilated body is blow-up doll
    A 32-year-old man in Miami-Dade County thought he had the perfect explanation for the mutilated body in his bedroom closet: It was a life-size blow-up doll with human flesh, he told police.  >> Read more trending news That story didn't stop detectives from arresting Jerome Ernest Wright and charging him with abusing a dead human body, identified as his girlfriend, Deanna Clendinen, the Miami Herald reported.  RELATED: Slain transgender teen’s body mutilated, burned by girlfriend, 3 others The grisly scene was discovered Friday. Police said the woman's stomach had been lacerated and many of her internal organs removed. The organs were later found in a garbage can outside the home. Wright denied killing Clendinen, and murder charges have not been filed. 'Pending the medical examiner's report, we'll know which way the investigation will go,' the Herald quoted Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. RELATED: Russian cannibal couple suspected in 30 murders; accused of eating victims Police were tipped off to the body when a foul smell from Wright's bedroom was reported by his mother, who also lives in the home. She said that Clendinen, 52, often stayed with her son. Wright then emerged from his room 'naked and sweaty,' police said. When they began investigating his room, they said they spotted a decomposed leg sticking out of his closet. His explanation: It was a life-size blow-up doll made of flesh. RELATED: Hawaii mother's body parts found in freezer When questioned, he repeatedly told police that if they found anything in his room, 'it's from the Internet.' Wright was on probation for aggravated battery against Clendinen when her body was discovered. • More from the Miami Herald
  • Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary Clinton campaign chair, leaves lobbying firm amid Mueller probe
    Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary Clinton campaign chair, leaves lobbying firm amid Mueller probe
    Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta lobbying group and brother of former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, has alerted clients he is stepping down from the firm. >> Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, 2 other former Trump campaign staffers charged That announcement came this morning in an all-staff meeting at the firm, according to Politico. >> What are Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged with? >> Mueller investigation: Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopolous pleads guilty Last week, NBC News reported that special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation was looking into the Podesta Group and Tony Podesta for possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Podesta Group CEO Kimberley Fritts and a “senior group” will launch a new firm. >> On Rare.us: John Podesta shares the details of the FBI’s involvement in his email leaks The Podesta Group was one firm that worked on a PR campaign led by Paul Manafort for his client, European Centre for a Modern Ukraine (ECMU), which promoted Ukrainian interests, according to the Politico report. >> Read more trending news  Podesta’s announcement came on the same day that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates turned themselves into the Federal Bureau of Investigation on a 12-count indictment charging them with “conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,” per the indictment.
  • Pedestrian seriously wounded in accident near Palencia 
    Pedestrian seriously wounded in accident near Palencia 
    A pedestrian was flown to UF Health in Jacksonville with serious injuries after an accident on U.S. 1 near Palencia this morning.  According to St. Johns County Fire and Rescue, the pedestrian suffered traumatic injuries.  We are working to gather details of how the crash happened, and if any charges will be filed.  Check back for updates. 
  • On eve of tax bill roll out, Trump campaign starts new TV ad on health care
    On eve of tax bill roll out, Trump campaign starts new TV ad on health care
    A day before Republicans in the House are scheduled to unveil a GOP tax reform bill, President Donald Trump’s campaign on Tuesday started running an ad on cable television networks that focuses on an issue that’s currently sidelined in the Congress, vowing that the President will overhaul the Obama health law, accusing Democrats of standing in the way of efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Our new ad sends a clear message to Democrats about Obamacare: end the obstruction and work with our President,” the Trump campaign wrote in a statement sent to reporters. “That’s what the American people expect and deserve so President Trump can fix it and provide them top quality healthcare they can afford,” the campaign said of the ad, titled, “President Trump Will Fix It.” “Our new ad sends a clear message to Democrats about Obamacare: end the obstruction and work with our President,” said Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Here is the ad: While the ad blames Democrats for no action on changes to the Obama health law, the problem for Republicans wasn’t the lack of votes from Democrats, but the lack of unity in the Congress among GOP lawmakers, who were unable to agree on a plan to partially repeal and replace Obamacare.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.