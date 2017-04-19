Florida mother accused of burning son, 9, with hot iron

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Florida mother accused of burning her child with a hot iron appeared in court on Tuesday.
Tamecha Jean, of Pembroke Pines, is accused of burning her 9-year-old son’s chest with a hot iron after she became angry that the child had left paperwork in school, according to WPLG.
Authorities received a call to an abuse hotline on Monday that led to an investigation into the incident. Jean, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.
She appeared in court on Tuesday, one day after her son and his two siblings were taken from her home and placed under the care of members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Child Protective Investigative Section, WPLG reported.
Jean was ordered to not have contact with any of her children but was released on house arrest.
