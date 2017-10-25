Listen Live
clear-night
50°
H 71
L 51

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
50°
Sunny
H 71° L 51°
  • clear-night
    50°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 71° L 51°
  • clear-day
    68°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 71° L 51°
  • clear-night
    68°
    Evening
    Clear. H 74° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Florida resident forced to remove Trump sign, woman says
Close

Florida resident forced to remove Trump sign, woman says

Florida resident forced to remove Trump sign, woman says
Photo Credit: Niles-Carnes, Elyna (CMG-Orlando
(WFTV.com)

Florida resident forced to remove Trump sign, woman says

By: WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -  A Lake County, Florida, woman said she was forced to take down a 14-foot sign supporting President Donald Trump that was on her property, off Hancock Road.

>> Read more trending news

County ordinance states any sign that has been up more than 90 days must be removed.

“I may be 72 years old, but I’m not too old to create problems,” Elaine Simmion said. "The sign had been up since the election. ‘Proud to be an American and toot for Trump?’ Yes, we got toots."

>> Photos: Trump sign removed in Lake County, owner say

The sign had already been up for almost a year, but last month, Simmion decided to make some changes.

"I read somewhere where a coach had 8-year-olds kneel for the national anthem,” Simmion told WFTV.

Simmion added to the sign, "We stand for the national anthem," and she said that’s when the problems started.

Simmion said that shortly after she received the letter from the county to take the sign down, it was vandalized.

Simmions said she believes the message about the national anthem was the reason she was forced to take it down. 

Social media got wind of the sign removal, and a group wants to change the county ordinance.

"What they got now is ridiculous,” said business owner and Lake GOP Committeeman Ralph Smith. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Police: Man wanted to kill toddler, said he was 'going to slit her throat'
    Police: Man wanted to kill toddler, said he was 'going to slit her throat'
    A man accused of kidnapping a child in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday said he was 'thinking about killing the kid,' according to an arrest report.  >> Watch the news report here Police say when the mother of the toddler confronted the man who took her child and walked out of a Lynn laundromat, he silently handed the child back to her before walking away.  After getting a photo of the man, police said they found him outside a Stop and Shop along Washington Street, not far from the laundromat. A witness was brought to confirm he was the suspect, who was later identified as Precious Chigbue, police said. In an interview with Chigbue's cousin, Emeka Iloba, police say they were told he thought his brother, Fortune, was a witch.  >> On Boston25News.com: Police: Man attempted to kidnap 1-year-old from Lynn laundromat According to officers, Chigbue was arrested and asked about what he planned to do with the girl.  “I was thinking about killing the kid,” the arresting officer wrote Chigbue said in his report. When questioned later, police say Chigbue told them he was interested in 'killing a kid.'  Police say an officer asked how he planned on doing that and Chigbue responded, “I was going to slit her throat.” 'That was just complete hallucinations,' Iloba told WFXT. 'That was not his intention.' Chigbue has been in the U.S. for only about four months after emigrating from Nigeria, according to the report. Police say the Nigerian consulate was notified of the arrest.  >> Read more trending news Iloba told police, 'Precious needs mental health treatment and should not be released back onto the streets.' 'Precious thought that Fortune was flying the apartment and doing evil things to him,' the report states Iloba told police. 'Precious also became obsessed with Hillary Clinton and the [2016] presidential election. [The man] stated that he saw Precious yesterday afternoon and Precious was grabbing him by the shoulders repeatedly asking him if he voted for Hillary Clinton. [He] stated that Precious was a supporter of Hillary Clinton and wanted to make sure that everyone he knew voted for her for president ... Precious had asked [a dectective] if he had voted for Hillary at the end of the recorded interview.' Iloba says his cousin suffers from mental health issues and would never hurt anybody.  'I'm sure he didn't mean to ... actually threaten the baby's life,' Iloba said. 'I think he needs a lot of treatment, not jail time because if they put that man in jail they're not going to help him at all.
  • Historic Clay County church needs help after Hurricane Irma
    Historic Clay County church needs help after Hurricane Irma
    It’s a picturesque property that looks pristine, but when Hurricane Irma blew through in September, it caused damage that forced leaders to close its doors.  “We’re really anxious to get back in,” the Rev. Celeste Tisdelle said.  St. Mary’s Episcopal Church was built in 1878 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.  Tisdelle said it’s a miracle the inside wasn't flooded, but the outside certainly took a hit. There were downed trees, damaged crosses and a wiped out heating and air conditioning system.  St. Mary's Episcopal Church was slammed during Hurricane Irma. In result, leaders need $60,000 to reopen the 1878 structure! ⛪️ Story at 6. pic.twitter.com/mvGbvP2LZD — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) October 25, 2017 The situation is “somewhat depressing in that we knew we had a long road ahead of us to get the church back operational,” junior warden Bob Tank said.  The Episcopal Diocese of Florida has already pitched in $20,000, but the church still needs $60,000 for repairs. Until then, services will be held in the parish hall.   Even though the church building isn't being used right now, the staff is still taking proactive steps in the meantime. They brought in a temporary air conditioning unit to eliminate any chances of mildew or damage to the historic contents. To help out, there’s a benefit concert at the church at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. It will feature the principal cellist from the Jacksonville Symphony. You can also contribute by clicking here . The hope is that the community continues to come together.  “We’re hoping a lot of people will come out and support the church and help with donations,” Tisdelle said with a smile. 2) Here's the link to donate to St. Mary's: https://t.co/yXyxiKVqmT. It's also holding a benefit concert November 7 at the church (7 p.m.).— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) October 25, 2017
  • Man helping Texas rebuild post-Harvey dies from flesh-eating bacteria infection
    Man helping Texas rebuild post-Harvey dies from flesh-eating bacteria infection
    A Galveston man helping his community rebuild after Hurricane Harvey died earlier this month after contracting flesh-eating bacteria through a wound on his arm.  The man, identified by KHOU in Houston as Josue Zurita, died Oct. 16. The 31-year-old Mexico native was the third person to contract necrotizing fasciitis in Harvey’s wake, and the second to die. The Galveston County Health District reported that Zurita went to a hospital Oct. 10 with a severely infected wound on his arm. He was diagnosed with the deadly infection, in which bacteria kills a person’s soft tissue.  Zurita had repaired several homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey, health district officials said.  “It’s most likely this person’s infection occurred when bacteria from Harvey debris or floodwater entered his body through a wound or cut,” Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority, said in a news release. “This is a very rare infection, but that doesn’t make it any less heartbreaking for this person’s family and friends.” Zurita’s obituary described him as a loving husband and father who moved to the United States to help his family, which includes a wife and daughter in his native Oaxaca. He was a skilled carpenter who was doing demolition work following the devastating hurricane that hit Texas in August.  “He’s a very caring person,” Brenda Avalos, wife of Zurita’s cousin, told KHOU. “He has a lot of friends here in Galveston that love him. Everybody is very sad. He was very young and always smiling.” Zurita’s death is the only known case of necrotizing fasciitis in Galveston County related to Harvey, according to health district officials.  >> Read more trending news The two other cases that have been reported were in the Houston area. In the first, a former firefighter and medic who helped rescue people from Harvey’s floodwaters contracted the illness after a mosquito bite near his wrist became infected.  J.R. Atkins, of Missouri City, said he recognized the symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis right away and sought treatment. He recovered after multiple surgeries and a stint in the intensive care unit.  In the second Harris County case, Nancy Reed, 77, of Houston’s Kingwood community, died Sept. 15, several days after falling in the floodwaters in her son’s home. Reed suffered a broken arm and cut in the fall, which led to the infection.  According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly, are more susceptible to contracting necrotizing fasciitis. A majority of people who become infected have other conditions, like diabetes, kidney disease, cancer or another chronic illness, that affect their immunity.  Officials caution people with open wounds to practice proper care, including covering the wounds with clean, dry bandages until they are healed. First aid should not be delayed, even for minor, non-infected wounds, the CDC said. Those with open wounds should wash their hands often, with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available. They should avoid contact with whirlpools, hot tubs and swimming pools, as well as with natural bodies of water, such as lakes, rivers or oceans. A wounded person should seek medical attention immediately if they develop redness, swelling or a fever. 
  • Feds give green light to testimony by FBI informant in Russia-uranium probe
    Feds give green light to testimony by FBI informant in Russia-uranium probe
    The Justice Department told Congress on Thursday that lawmakers can interview an FBI informant who brought information to investigators during the Obama Administration about possible wrongdoing involving the sale of a company that owned U.S. uranium reserves to Russia’s nuclear authority. Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said the unnamed informant can now give “any information or documents he has concerning alleged corruption or bribery involving transactions in the uranium market, including but not limited to anything related to Vadim Mikerin, Rosatom, Tenex, Uranium One, or the Clinton Foundation.” Let’s get the truth,” tweeted Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who will help lead the investigation of the matter in the House Oversight Committee. The decision by the Trump Administration came a day after GOP leaders on a pair of House committees announced plans to probe the circumstances surrounding the approval of the sale of Uranium One to the Russian nuclear authority, Rosatom, as Republicans raised questions about ties to the Clintons and the Clinton Foundation. Confidential informant will testify. Let’s get the truth. Game on! #UraniumOne — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) October 26, 2017 “According to the news reports, the informant has information regarding payments made by Russian executives to a U.S. entity that supported President Bill Clinton’s foundation,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), who not only pressed the Trump Administration for information on the matter, but this week suggested a bigger move – the appointment of a special counsel to probe the issue. Whoever in DOJ is capable w authority to appoint a special counsel shld do so to investigate Uranium One 'whoever' means if u aren't recused — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 25, 2017 Last week, President Donald Trump had complained loudly about the lack of attention to the Uranium One sale, which had garnered press attention several years ago, but no hearings in the GOP-controlled Congress. On Wednesday, he compared it to a historic American political scandal. “I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done, so underhanded, with tremendous amounts of money being passed — I actually think that’s Watergate, modern age,” the President told reporters at the White House. Democrats said it was all politics. “Apparently, if President Trump says ‘jump,’ House Republicans say ‘how high’?” said Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), as Democrats expressed their disapproval of a pair of new GOP investigations that are focused on Hillary and Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.
  • Jacksonville homeowner tries to shame squatters with signs alerting police to drugs, prostitution
    Jacksonville homeowner tries to shame squatters with signs alerting police to drugs, prostitution
    A local homeowner said he put up signs advertising drugs and prostitutes to shame what he calls squatters into leaving his Oceanway property. Neighbors tell Action News Jax those signs are an eyesore and are making the area unsafe. “It's going to be a traffic problem pretty soon,” neighbor Scott Dickey said. “People have swerved to miss them.” On Wednesday, the homeowner, Stephen Beck, said he's been dealing with the alleged squatters for months. Beck said they moved into his mobile home without his permission. At 5: Homeowner puts up signs advertising drugs & prostitutes -pointing to #Oceanway mobile home- trying to shame “squatters” living there. pic.twitter.com/ywjeh4jTlL — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 25, 2017 Beck said the Bible was his inspiration for putting up the signs. “Shame the crackheads, shame the prostitutes and shame the police for not doing their jobs,” Beck said. Action News Jax went down to the home for the so-called squatters side of the story. “The landlord is just being an [expletive] pretty much,” a woman said. To clear this up, we brought in Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson. “[The homeowner’s] only option is to open a court case and sue them, essentially, to recover the property. And that’s done through an eviction,” Carson said. But in the meantime, neighbors like Dickey are really the ones who suffer. “They’ve kept me up all night pretty much,” Dickey said.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.