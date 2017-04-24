Florida student wears Black Lives Matter-inspired prom dress

When Milan Morris walked into Pahokee High School’s prom, she knew her dress would get attention.

She expected attention not for the sparkles or the cut, like others that night, but because of the faces of Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice and dozens of others displayed across her dress -- faces of those who were killed by police during the last few years across the country and whose deaths sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

As the 17-year-old smiled for the cameras, she said she knew the dress was bigger than prom or herself.

“Every life on this earth is precious. God created us all as gifts,” Morris said. “When a mother loses a child or a child loses a parent, especially when it’s under unnecessary circumstances, their lives shouldn’t be overlooked.”

Morris wore the dress Friday evening. Local designer Terrence Torrance, who created the dress, said he’s had the idea for a while. When he was asked to design a dress for Morris, a senior basketball star who is the Palm Beach Post Small Schools All-Area Player of the Year, he said he had an idea to bounce off her. Morris, who got a full scholarship to Boston College and will study pre-med, said she loved the idea.

“I already knew this dress was way bigger than me or how I looked in it or how I felt in it,” she said. “I knew the purpose was to bring awareness, to highlight these things going on in America.”

Morris debuted the dress at Pahokee High. She couldn’t attend her school, Cardinal Newman’s, prom because of a prior engagement, so a friend invited her to Pahokee’s.

Torrance and Morris knew that the dress would garner attention, but didn’t know it would get as big as it did. Snoop Dogg shared a photo of Morris on his Instagram page, Essence and CNN wrote stories about it, and most importantly, they said, Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, called.

“I just thought, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’” Morris said. “God is really using me for things that are bigger than me.”

She said she was honored to have such an “influential person with such courage and power” praise her for her small act. Morris said she was just the model conveying Torrance’s message.

Torrance, who divides his time between West Palm Beach and Atlanta, said he was happy to hear that Fulton loved the dress. Above all other comments and praise, Fulton’s was the most important to him. Torrance’s dress displayed a photo of Martin in a hoodie as the most prominent figure.

“Trayvon -- I remember that whole movement. It was the first time I can remember people coming together for someone killed that way,” he said. “I remember being in L.A. and wearing my hoodie for Trayvon.”

Though many of the faces included on the dress gained the national spotlight, including Sandra Bland and Mike Brown, the faces of Corey Jones and Henry Bennett III were there as well.

“The ones I chose, they all spoke to me. The look on their faces all had this glow,” Torrance said. “At the end of the day, you want to always remember their faces and their stories. Everyone on that dress has a story.”

