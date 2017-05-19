Florida toddler dies after dresser falls on top of him

A 2-year-old boy is dead after a bedroom dresser fell on top of him Sunday.

The Ledger reported that, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Conner DeLong climbed out of his crib to reach for a baby monitor that was on a windowsill behind the dresser.

>> Read more trending news

When Conner tried to climb the dresser to get to the monitor, the dresser fell and pinned him underneath.

His mother, Meghan DeLong, 36, found him unresponsive around 8 a.m. Sunday.

WFTS reported that DeLong heard Conner’s voice about five minutes before coming in the room and finding him under the dresser.

DeLong told authorities that Conner had been taking the baby monitor off of the dresser for the past week, so she moved it behind the dresser. She said Conner had been able to climb out of his crib on his own and believes he did so Sunday night to get to the monitor, according to WFTS.

An autopsy determined the death was accidental smothering.