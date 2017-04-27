Listen Live
National
Florida woman arrested after fight over xylophone gets ‘heated’
Florida woman arrested after fight over xylophone gets 'heated'

Florida woman arrested after fight over xylophone gets ‘heated’
Photo Credit: Waring Abbott/Getty Images
File photo

Florida woman arrested after fight over xylophone gets ‘heated’

By: Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Waring Abbott/Getty Images

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -  An argument over a xylophone left a Florida man covered in grease.

According to NWF Daily News, an unnamed 43-year-old woman was angered when a man in her kitchen refused to stop playing a xylophone and led the woman to dump grease on his head.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to find grease spots on the man’s clothing and a puddle on the floor near the xylophone.

The woman was arrested.

Read more at NWF Daily News.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Sean Hannity accused of harassment; says accusation is ‘complete fabrication’ from ‘serial accuser’
    Sean Hannity accused of harassment; says accusation is ‘complete fabrication’ from ‘serial accuser’
    Fox News host Sean Hannity is calling an accusation of sexual harassment against him by a conservative commentator a “complete fabrication,” and said he will sue the woman who leveled the charges. Hannity was responding to a radio interview on Friday in which Debbie Schlussel said Hannity once invited her back to his hotel room after a book signing in Detroit.  Schlussel, speaking to radio host Pat Campbell, said she was denied a spot on his show after she turned down his advances.  'So I met him there and it was very awkward,' Schlussel said. 'He had me stand up there with him while he signed books, and I felt very weird. These people don't know me and they didn't come for me to sign their books. So then I left to get ready for the show and he said, 'Why don't you come back with me to my hotel?' and I said 'No, I have to get ready for the show.' Hannity released to the New York Daily News in a statement a statement after the show aired on Friday.  'Let me be clear: The comments about me on a radio show this week by this individual are 100 percent false and a complete fabrication. This individual is a serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade. The individual has a history of making provably false statements against me in an effort to slander, smear and (besmirch) my reputation. 'The individual has not just slandered me over the years, but many people who this individual disagrees with. This individual desperately seeks attention by any means necessary, including making unfounded personal attacks and using indefensible and outrageous political rhetoric.' Hannity said he will sue Schlussel, and that he has hired “some of the finest and toughest lawyers in the country.” >>Woman walks back claim against Hannity Schlussel claimed in 2010 that Hannity and the Freedom Alliance, a charity that raises money for wounded veterans, used money donated to vets for things like private jet travel and expensive hotel rooms. The Freedom Alliance and Hannity denied the allegations. The claim by Schlussel came on the week that Bill O’Reilly was fired by Fox News after mounting accusations of sexually harassment.
  • Check your change jar for rare penny worth up to $85,000 
    Check your change jar for rare penny worth up to $85,000 
    A rare coin, the 1943 copper wheat penny, also known as the Wheat Cent, is worth a pretty penny these days, selling for up to $85,000 at auction. >> Read more trending news That’s according to the online coin value service CoinTrackers, which said the pennies are so valuable because so few were made and they were released by mistake. The Wheat Cent is made mostly from copper, but steel versions were issued during World War II, CoinTrackers said on its website. Because the 1943 coin was mistakenly minted of copper instead of steel and released, its value skyrocketed. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here Coin experts have suggested the mistake occurred when copper plates were either tested or left among the steel plates from 1942, KTRK-TV reported. A penny worth $85,000 may sound astronomical, but consider that in 2012 a 1943 Lincoln penny sold for $1 million at auction.  
  • Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after authorities found a missing woman trapped inside his shed. >> Read more trending news Jennifer Elliot was reported missing just after midnight Wednesday and was found around 4 a.m. after residents heard her cries coming from a shed on Central Avenue in Blanchester.  Police went to the 100 block of Central Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing screams coming from the property. Once authorities arrived, they entered a shed in the backyard and found a woman in a well hole covered by multiple objects. Authorities arrested Dennis Dunn on kidnapping charges after a four-hour standoff with Blanchester police. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.  Elliot was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Police said officers saw no obvious signs of physical trauma to Elliott. Police said Elliot had previously reported that Dunn harassed her. Elliott and Dunn live on the same street. Elliot filed a report with police in October after she said she got harassing phone calls and texts from Dunn. Elliott declined to participate in any prosecution of Dunn in that case. Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said Dunn has a history of mental illness.
  • United Airlines changes policy after man dragged from plane
    United Airlines changes policy after man dragged from plane
    United Airlines will no longer allow crew members to bump passengers already on board flights after facing heavy criticism for its removal of a Kentucky physician earlier this month. >> Read more trending news The policy change came after video surfaced on social media of officers with the Chicago Department of Aviation dragging Dr. David Dao off Flight 3411 after he declined to relinquish his seat to make room for a crew member. Dao’s attorney said last week that the confrontation left Dao with a broken nose and a severe concussion. Two of his front teeth were knocked out and he was hospitalized for three days. >> Related: United passenger suffered broken nose, teeth while being dragged from plane The change was outlined in an internal email on April 14, The Associated Press reported. Crew members are required to make “must-ride bookings” at least an hour before the flight is scheduled to leave, according to the AP. The airline previously allowed crew members to make bookings until the time of departure. A spokesperson for United confirmed the policy update to NPR, saying it “ensures situations like Flight 3411 never happen again.”  'This is one of our initial steps in a review of our policies in order to deliver the best customer experience,' the spokesperson told NPR. >> Related: Delta will now pay passengers up to $9,950 to give up seats United is not the only airline that has adjusted its policies in the wake of the dragging incident. Delta Air Lines updated its financial incentive policy to offer up to $9,950 to passengers who volunteer to give up their seats on overbooked flights. American Airlines changed its conditions of carriage and said it would not “involuntarily remove a passenger who has already boarded,” The Washington Post reported.
  • JSO: 11-year-old boy found safe 
    JSO: 11-year-old boy found safe 
    UPDATE 7:20 a.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the boy was found safe. Police said he was spending the night at a neighbor’s house.  An 11-year-old boy was reported missing out of the Normandy area.  The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said James Morgan, Jr. left his Westside home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to hang out in the neighborhood and never returned. Police said the boy was last seen in the 8500 block of Country Creek Boulevard. wearing black pants and a blue shirt. He’s described as 4 feet and 10 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.  He’s believed to be on his green and black BMX style bicycle.  The 11-year-old is known to frequent the Breakers Trailer Park and areas surrounding the 9100 block of Normandy Boulevard. If you have any information about James’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.
