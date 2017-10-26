A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit claiming she received more than 1,800 robocalls about a bill she was paying.

Tonya Stevens, of Tampa, said the calls were coming from Conn’s, a Texas-based appliance retailer where she bought products. Stevens was making monthly payments and said she was only two weeks behind, according to WFTS.

However, the company kept calling Stevens, who said she received up to 11 calls a day for 14 months, according to the lawsuit obtained by WFTS.

Stevens tried to get Conn’s to stop by writing “quit calling,” in a memo of a check. She also explained to the company during a recorded call that her grandmother was on her death bed and asked them to stop contacting her.

Federal law prohibits most prerecorded telemarketing calls, also known as robocalls, unless the telemarketer has the consumer’s prior written authorization to transmit such calls. The Federal Trade Commission has even set up a national Do Not Call Registry where consumers can sign up to limit such calls.

Stevens’ case is now going to trial.

Conn’s sent the following statement to WFTS: “We dispute the assertions in Ms. Stevens' complaint, but due to the pending litigation, we cannot discuss the specific details of her credit account.”