National
12-foot Burmese python, 39 eggs captured in Florida
Close

12-foot Burmese python, 39 eggs captured in Florida

12-foot Burmese python, 39 eggs captured in Florida
Photo Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
A contractor for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found a 12-foot-4-inch python as it was laying 39 eggs in the Everglades, officials said on Friday, June 16, 2017.

12-foot Burmese python, 39 eggs captured in Florida

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Contractors searching for Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades found a more than 12-foot-long snake as it was laying a clutch of 39 eggs, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The snake and its eggs were found near a canal in the Everglades Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area, according to the FWC. The python measured in at 12 feet, 4 inches, authorities said.

“This successful removal of so many pythons will greatly benefit the Everglades ecosystem,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Snake and eggs This morning one of our python removal contractors captured a 12-foot, 4-inch female Burmese python and...

Posted by MyFWC on Friday, June 16, 2017

The FWC's Python Removal Contractor program pays qualified people $8.10 per hour to find and remove the invasive species from the state.

Contractors can earn as much as $6,000 per year on hourly rates. They get an additional $50 for each captured Burmese python, with a $25 bonus for each foot of the snake above 4 feet.

The state also runs the Python Pickup Program, aimed at encouraging people to remove and report wild Burmese pythons in their areas.

Burmese pythons are among the largest snakes in the world. Native to India, lower China, the Malay Peninsula and some islands of the East Indies, the snakes are semiaquatic and excellent climbers.

They’re known for having a docile nature and are popular as pets, but they also have few competitors for resources, making them an invasive species.

Close

12-foot Burmese python, 39 eggs captured in Florida

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

