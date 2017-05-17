Millions of people around the world followed April the Giraffe and the birth of her calf, Tajiri, from afar by monitoring Animal Adventure Park’s social media posts and livestreams of the pregnant animal.
But now animal lovers can see the mother-and-son duo up close because Animal Adventure Park, which is in Harpursville, New York, has opened for the season.
According to Spectrum News, the line was lengthy to get into the wildlife park on Monday, which was opening day.
Tajiri, whose name was chosen by his keeper and means “hope” in Swahili, has already grown to 6 feet, 4 inches and weighs 180 pounds, according to the park.
Time is of the essence for fans of the giraffes, because according to People magazine, Tajiri will be moved to another zoo once he matures in order to prevent inbreeding.
