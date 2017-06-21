A 27-year-old former middle school teacher in Kentucky has been charged with raping a student.

According to WKYT, Lindsey Jarvis appeared before a Lexington District Court judge, where she pleaded not guilty to five charges – three counts of third-degree rape, one count of unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of third-degree sodomy.

Police said Jarvis met the victim, who was under 16 years old, on several occasions. She is suspected of sodomizing the student in May 2016 and having sex with him in June 2016, WKYT reported.

Jarvis, who is married, reportedly was a social studies teacher at Woodford County Middle School in Versailles for three years, starting in August 2013 and leaving in June 2016. She then took a position as a teacher's aide at Veterans Park Elementary School; a school spokesperson said Jarvis’ last day of employment was Friday, WKYT reported.

A detective with the Versailles Police Department told the Lexington Herald-Ledger that the investigation into the educator began at the beginning of the year, but she was not charged until last week “because investigations take a while. There are so many dots you have to connect before you can bring charges against a person.”