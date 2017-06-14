Listen Live
Fuel gushes from plane, covers New Jersey runway
Fuel gushes from plane, covers New Jersey runway

Fuel gushes from plane, covers New Jersey runway
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
File photo

Fuel gushes from plane, covers New Jersey runway

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

NEWARK, N.J. -  A flight from Newark to Venice had to be cancelled Tuesday night after passengers in a neighboring plane noticed something gushing out of the wing of United Flight 170.

>> Read more trending news

Video and photos posted to social media showed a liquid flowing from the edge of the plane’s wing and spilling across part of the runway, NJ.com reported.

United said it was a fuel leak, but didn’t say where the leak came from, NJ.com reported.

The flight returned to the gate and did not take off for it’s 6:55 p.m. trip to Italy.

Passengers were taken to a hotel and United planned to book them on a flight Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
    Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
    Multiple people were injured Wednesday morning when a person opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, for a charity baseball game. >> Read more trending news  Police were called just after 7 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, where the Republican Baseball Team was practicing. Alexandria police Chief Michael Brown said officers, who were on the scene within three minutes of getting the call, were met with gunfire when they arrived. They returned fire. At least five people were taken from the scene to local hospitals after the attack, including Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent for Republican Baseball Team coach Rep. Roger Williams, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Authorities declined to specify how many people were injured. The suspected gunman was among those injured. Witnesses said they heard more than 50 shots fired during the incident, WUSA reported.
  • ’Dangerous’ inmates still on the run, stole another vehicle, authorities say
    ’Dangerous’ inmates still on the run, stole another vehicle, authorities say
    Two Georgia inmates described as 'dangerous beyond description' and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus remained on the run early Wednesday as reward money for information leading to their arrests continued to grow. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has prominent tattoos on his face and neck, were spotted twice on Tuesday after they overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons. Authorities said the duo are now in a white, 2008 Ford F-250, BCX 5372, standard cab with a dent in the right rear quarter panel and tool boxes down both sides. The vehicle, which was taken from Morgan County, has been positively linked to the escapee/murder suspects. The sheriff's office said the two correctional officers were working on a prisoner transport bus when they were shot and killed on GA 16 on Tuesday around 5 a.m. Their escape after carjacking a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sill said. 'We are still desperately looking for these two individuals. They are armed with 9 mm pistols that were taken from these correctional officers. They are dangerous beyond description. If anyone sees them or comes into contact, they need to call 911 immediately,' the sheriff said. Sills was emotional during a news conference as he described the scene. 'I saw two brutally murdered corrections officers, that's what I saw,' he said. 'I have their blood on my shoes.' He urged the two to turn themselves in. 'They need to surrender before we find 'em,' Sills said. The two got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver's cell phone and leaving the other 31 prisoners locked inside the bus, Sills said. 'My biggest worry is they're going to kill somebody else,' Sills said. Later Tuesday, the manhunt shifted about 25 miles to the north to the city of Madison, where Sills said the two men burglarized a house and then two men fitting their descriptions were reportedly seen in a Family Dollar store less than a mile away. Authorities had no further signs of the inmates and had no reason to believe they had split up, Sills said. >> Related: Sheriff says shooting of two sheriff deputies caught on video The reward for information leading to the arrests of Rowe, 43, and Dubose, 24, continued to grow. Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email Wednesday that multiple agencies have contributed $70,000. Monica and Billue were both transfer sergeants at Baldwin State Prison. Monica had been with the Georgia Department of Corrections since October 2009 and Billue since July 2007. How the two inmates managed to reach and overpower the guards remains under investigation, Sills said. 'They were inside the caged area of the bus,' he said. 'How they got through the locks and things up to that area I do not know.' Protocol is to have two armed corrections officers on the bus, but the officers don't wear bullet-proof vests during transfers, Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier said. 'We lost two of our fellow officers, two of our kin. We see our officers as our family,' Dozier said. Read more here. 
  • Flint water crisis: Health chief, other officials charged with involuntary manslaughter
    Flint water crisis: Health chief, other officials charged with involuntary manslaughter
    The chief official of the Michigan health department was charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office in connection with the Flint water crisis probe. >> Read more trending news Nick Lyon is accused of failing to tell the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014 to 2015. Lyon is the highest-ranking official in Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration be charged in the criminal investigation of Flint’s lead contaminated water. According to a report from CBS News, Lyon’s failure to act resulted in the death of at least one person, Robert Skidmore, 85, Jeff Seipenko, special agent at State of Michigan Attorney General, told a judge. Flint started using water from the Flint River in 2014 but didn’t treat it with a corrosion control program. Lead from old plumbing leached into the water system, the report found. “Mr. Lyon failed in his responsibilities to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Flint,” Attorney General Bill Schuette said at a press conference Wednesday, according to NPR. “The families of Flint have experienced a tragic, tragic health and safety crisis for the past three years.” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Eden Wells will be charged with obstruction of justice, NPR reported. Four other officials --  state environmental regulators Liane Shekter Smith and Stephen Busch; former Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley; and Howard Croft, who was responsible for overseeing Flint water operations -- have also been charged with obstruction of justice, Fox News reported. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found blood samples showed children under the age of than 6 were nearly 50 percent more likely to have elevated levels of lead in their blood when the city used the Flint River for drinking water instead of the Detroit water system. “This crisis was entirely preventable and a startling reminder of the critical need to eliminate all sources of lead from our children’s environment,” Patrick Breysse, director of CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health, said at the time. ﻿﻿Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this story.
  • Congressman shot at GOP event: What we know now
    Congressman shot at GOP event: What we know now
    At least five people were injured when a gunman opened fire Wednesday on a group of Republican lawmakers gathered to practice for an upcoming charity baseball game. >> Read more trending news President Donald Trump said the shooter, identified by officials as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, died after police returned fire while responding to the attack around 7 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia. >> Photos: Congressional baseball practice shooting Here’s what we know:
  • 33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
    33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
    More than 2 billion people around the world — about a third of the planet’s population — are overweight, and another 10 percent are considered obese. That’s according to a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. >> Read more trending news The team of researchers examined data from 68.5 million people in 195 countries and territories from 1980 through 2015 and found that since 1980, obesity rates in 70 countries have doubled. Being overweight is defined as having a body mass index between 25 and 29.9. Obese individuals have a BMI above 30. The study also found that in 2015 there were 107 million obese children and 603 million obese adults worldwide. That same year, 4 million people died from obesity-related health problems, according to scientists, who also determined two-thirds of the deaths were related to heart disease. The largest contributors to weight-related deaths between 1980 and 2015 were heart disease, diabetes, kidney diseases, cancers and musculoskeletal disorders. >> Related: Obesity linked to 11 types of cancer as overweight population increases, study finds  But the most “worrisome” finding, researchers said, was that the rate of childhood obesity surpassed the adult obesity rate in many places around the world since 1980. Overweight children are at higher risk for the early onset of diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease. The United States had the highest rate of childhood obesity in the world at nearly 13 percent. Egypt topped the list for obese adults at approximately 35 percent. Read more here.
