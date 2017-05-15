Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
H 86
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
Few Clouds
H 86° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 86° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 86° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 89° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Garth Brooks’ connection to Dale and Amy Earnhardt is a heartwarming one
Close

Garth Brooks’ connection to Dale and Amy Earnhardt is a heartwarming one

Garth Brooks’ connection to Dale and Amy Earnhardt is a heartwarming one
Photo Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks’ connection to Dale and Amy Earnhardt is a heartwarming one

By: Rare.us
Photo Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

When two people in the public eye meet for the first time, it can make for some pretty incredible moments. That’s what happened when Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy had the chance to meet Garth Brooks over Mother’s Day weekend.

>> Read more trending news

“Oh just hanging with Garth & Trisha, no biggie,” Amy wrote on her Instagram page May 13 alongside an adorable pic of her and Garth backstage. “Literally pinching myself. Can’t wait to watch the show!”

>> RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets emotional over this Mother’s Day message to his mom

The happy moment got NASCAR superstar Dale Jr. himself talking about the influence that Garth and his music has had on him since he was just a little kid.

“My favorite Garth song is ‘The Dance,’” said Dale Jr. when he went live with his Twitter followers after yet another disappointing race on May 13 at Kansas Speedway. “I remember when that video came out. My mom lived in Norfolk and we would go visit her and she worked at this auto service department where she was the secretary in there. I would play on the floor with models and kinds of stuff and had like CMT on and it would be the Top 8 at 8 and ‘The Dance’ was always in there. I really like that song. Every time I think about that song, that’s what I think about, being in that office going to work with mom, because we went with her everyday.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Plane crashes while landing at New Jersey airport
    Plane crashes while landing at New Jersey airport
    A plane crashed Monday afternoon while attempting to land at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, instead hitting a residential area and bursting into flames. >> Read more trending news Video posted to social media showed heavy, dark smoke coming from the scene of the crash in Carlstadt, just outside the airport.
  • Duval County School Board holds special meeting to discuss interim superintendent candidates
    Duval County School Board holds special meeting to discuss interim superintendent candidates
    With the Detroit Public Schools Community District voting to approve Dr. Nikolai Vitti's contract for Superintendent, the Duval County School Board held a special meeting Monday to discuss who will take his place in the interim.   7 names rose to the top to be considered, which includes 4 retired superintendents recommended by the Florida School Board Association to serve on a short term basis.   Those names include the following: Dr. Roger Dearing, Dr. Dana Kriznar, Pearl Roziers, Dr. Earl Lennard, Kathryn Leroy, Margaret Smith, and Dr. Patricia Willis.   To narrow down the candidates for interim superintendent, each school board member filled out a score card and ranked candidates 1-7, several times, with 1 being the top choice.   Following multiple scorings, three finalists were selected: Dr. Earl Lennard, Dr. Patricia Willis, and Pearl Roziers.   The board is on recess until they meet again on Wednesday, May 17th, at 8 am. At that meeting, the goal is to speak with the finalists either in person or by phone.
  • ‘Did you hear that?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery
    ‘Did you hear that?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery
    The faint cry came more than an hour into the investigation of Baltimore’s 76st homicide of the year.  “Did you hear that?” Baltimore homicide detective Lee Brandt said.  Brandt and fellow officers were painstakingly going over the scene where Ernest Edward Solomon III, 26, was gunned down on March 27. Solomon, who sold shoes out of his gold Volkswagen, was found lying on the ground near the locked car, the Washington Post reported.  Solomon was rushed to a local hospital and investigators were working the crime scene when Brandt heard the cry. He retrieved Solomon’s keys from another officer and unlocked the door of the car, which sat untouched as detectives awaited a tow truck to take it to a crime lab for processing.  Brandt bent over into the vehicle. When he stood up, he held in his arms a 10-month-old girl. A Baltimore Sun photographer captured an image of Brandt rescuing the child, his fellow officers staring, mouths open in shock.  No one had seen the child through the car’s heavily tinted windows, a detective told witnesses at the scene, according to the Sun. Officers believed that she was asleep before Brandt heard her cry.  The girl was cooled down with water and a wet cloth before paramedics took her to a hospital as a precaution, the Sun reported. She was later reunited with her family.  Baltimore police spokesman Donny Moses told the Sun that detectives followed protocol by not immediately searching the car, which could have held fingerprints or other physical evidence that could point to Solomon’s killer.  “Who would think that a baby would be in that car in the middle of a shooting scene?” Moses said.  In the weeks before his death, Solomon posted several status updates on his Facebook page that indicated his life was looking up. He talked about being grateful for his blessings and wanting the best for his daughter, whose name is Royal. Just a week before his death, Solomon, who the Post reported had no criminal record, also talked about the murder rate in Baltimore. No arrests have been made in Solomon’s slaying. Investigators released a grainy surveillance photo last month that they believe shows a “person of interest” in his death.  At the time of Solomon’s death, Baltimore’s rate of gun violence was up more than 40 percent over the rate for the same time period in 2016, the Sun reported. The city is struggling to recover from rioting that followed the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died in police custody.  The Post reported that, as of Friday, 124 people had been killed in Baltimore in 2017, 48 of them since Solomon’s slaying in late March. The homicide rate in Baltimore surpasses those of both New Orleans and Chicago, cities that have become national symbols of gun violence.  Brandt told the Post that he keeps a copy of the photo the Sun photographer took near as a reminder of a life saved. “We couldn’t be there for her father, but we were there for her,” Brandt told the newspaper. “We got her safe. We got her taken care of. We had one tragic death versus two.”
  • St. Johns County deputies searching for two teens who escaped the Hastings Youth Academy
    St. Johns County deputies searching for two teens who escaped the Hastings Youth Academy
    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for two teens that have escaped from the Hastings Youth Academy Monday afternoon.   The two individuals were identified as Jose Rodriguez and Earl Bostic.   Rodriguez is an 18-year old Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, and 130 pounds. Bostic is a 16-year old black male, 5’5” tall, and 112 pounds.   Rodriguez is in custody on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, burglary, and trespassing, while Bostic is in custody on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer, and violation of probation. Both teens were last seen in the recreation yard shortly before 2:00 pm and are both wearing blue jump suit uniforms.   If you see either Rodriguez and Bostic, you're urged to call 911 immediately.
  • Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    An 89-year-old man got sucked into a hole under his car and died after he struck a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in Melbourne, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. Troopers said after hitting the hydrant, Robert Dreyer stepped out of the car and got pulled under his Mercedes as the water from the broken hydrant gushed out. >> Read more trending news Dreyer crashed at the intersection of Tavistock Drive and Crelford Way.  Pedro Rodriguez was working nearby when he heard the crash.  “We just see that water gushing out and it gets to the point that it’s hitting all those palm trees on the side of the road,” he said. “And my boss yelled at us to bring the car down the road.” He and other bystanders made their way to the hole where Dreyer was trapped and pulled him out. Rodriguez believes Dreyer was in the water for three or four minutes. “I haven’t seen anything like this before,” said FHP Lt. Channing Taylor. “Usually the fire hydrants will break off and they won’t spew water; they have safety valves in place. But if you hit something the right way, the safety doesn’t work.” Dreyer died at the hospital, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.