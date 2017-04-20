After being hospitalized for the second time this year, former President George H.W. Bush is in good spirits and feeling a little better. He took to Twitter on Thursday to update his followers on his recovery and to share news that he had a special visitor drop by.

>> Read more trending news

“Big morale boost from a high-level delegation,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and son former President George W. Bush. “No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder.”

Related: George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized after pneumonia treatment

The elder Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday after suffering from a bad cough. It was later determined that he had a mild case of pneumonia. According to a spokesperson, he is in “good spirits” and “already well on the path to recovery.”

His hospitalization comes a few months after he and wife Barbara were admitted to the hospital back in January, just before President Trump’s inauguration, which Bush had already declined to attend due to health concerns.