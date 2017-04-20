Listen Live
National
George H.W. Bush gets a visit from son George W. Bush while in the hospital
Close

George H.W. Bush gets a visit from son George W. Bush while in the hospital

Biography of George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush gets a visit from son George W. Bush while in the hospital

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

HOUSTON -  After being hospitalized for the second time this year, former President George H.W. Bush is in good spirits and feeling a little better. He took to Twitter on Thursday to update his followers on his recovery and to share news that he had a special visitor drop by.

>> Read more trending news

“Big morale boost from a high-level delegation,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and son former President George W. Bush. “No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder.”

Related: George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized after pneumonia treatment

The elder Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday after suffering from a bad cough. It was later determined that he had a mild case of pneumonia. According to a spokesperson, he is in “good spirits” and “already well on the path to recovery.”

His hospitalization comes a few months after he and wife Barbara were admitted to the hospital back in January, just before President Trump’s inauguration, which Bush had already declined to attend due to health concerns.

Read More
The Latest News Headlines

  • FHP searching for Chevy Equinox involved in fatal Westside crash
    FHP searching for Chevy Equinox involved in fatal Westside crash
    Authorities are searching at this hour for a blue Chevy Equinox involved in a fatal accident on the Westside. The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 o'clock last night on West Beaver Street near Chaffee Road. According to FHP, 29-year-old Bradley Kirk of Jacksonville was walking eastbound on the shoulder of Beaver Street when the Equinox hit him and then took off eastbound on Beaver. He died at the scene. Troopers think the Equinox involved is either a 2008 or 2009 model and it's missing the passenger-side mirror. If you've seen it, you're asked to dial FHP at *347 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 904-398-3775.
  • Firefighter dies after fall from burning New York City apartment building
    Firefighter dies after fall from burning New York City apartment building
    A veteran firefighter died in the line of duty Thursday when he fell from the roof of a five-story apartment building while fighting a fire in New York City. >> Read more trending news William Tolley, 42, was critically injured while battling a 2-alarm fire in Queens on Thursday afternoon, the New York City Fire Department said. He was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. He is survived by his wife, Marie, and his daughter, Isabella. “We lost another hero today,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “A man dedicated to protecting others gave his life to this work and, like all members of the FDNY, understood every single day that he was putting his life on the line, but he did it willingly in the service of others.” Firefighters were called around 2:20 p.m. to respond to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building on Putnam Avenue. Tolley was working on the roof with other firefighters to ventilate the building and protect higher floors when he fell, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “It is a terrible tragedy for a department that’s certainly known more than its share of tragedies,” Nigro said. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to Tolley’s death. Tolley was with the New York City Fire Department for 14 years and most recently assigned to Ladder 135. He was also the drummer of Internal Bleeding, a well-known heavy metal band, The New York Times reported. Band members described Tolley as “the heartbeat of the band” in a Facebook post Thursday. “There are zero words to describe the loss,” the post said. “He was a good, decent and honorable man who loved his friends, his family and the people he served. There will never be another like him. There are no words to describe the utter sadness and despair we feel right now.” Tolley is the 1,147th member of the New York City Fire Department to die while serving the city, Nigro said.
  • 8-year-old found unresponsive in Wesconnett dies
    8-year-old found unresponsive in Wesconnett dies
    An 8-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive at a home in the Wesconnett neighborhood early this morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Painted Pony Drive near Naval Air Station Jacksonville around 5:15 a.m.  The boy was found with head injuries and rushed to UF Health Jacksonville where he was pronounced dead.  JSO says they are investigating this as an undetermined death. A preliminary investigation found something fell on the boy’s head.  Investigators say there was an entertainment system with an old style TV on it. “We do not know if it was just unstable or someone was attempting to climb on it, we do not know at this time”, said Sgt. Steve Rudlaff.  It’s unclear at this time if the child was sleeping.  There was a sibling in the bedroom and investigators are waiting to talk with him. JSO would not confirm who lives in the home.   The Department of Children and Families is also responding to the home to investigate.
  • FBI: Woman offered her 3-year-old daughter for sex
    FBI: Woman offered her 3-year-old daughter for sex
    A woman in Oregon has been arrested, accused of offering a man her 3-year-old daughter for a paid sexual encounter.Kelsey Wheeler, 27, has been charged with sex trafficking of a child.Her defense attorney said that Wheeler never planned on going through with the offer and only planned to scam the man out of money, according to OregonLive. >> Read more trending news  The Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating Wheeler in January in connection with a child pornography case. A man in Eugene said he met Wheeler in Portland, and they discussed extreme sexual fantasies. The man said Wheeler offered her daughter to him for sexual purposes for $1,000, according to court documents reviewed by OregonLive. Wheeler's attorney countered that Wheeler offered $6,000 for a sexual experience with a child under 6 years old but not her daughter. Wheeler claimed she never intended to go through with the offer but did plan on taking the man's money.Wheeler told the FBI that she had been working as a prostitute since she was 15 but wasn't actively engaging in prostitution currently due to her weight and other health issues.No sexual encounter with a child occurred, according to court documents.Wheeler remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center after her request for release while awaiting trial was denied.
  • Jaguars start 2017 in Houston, no prime-time regular season games on schedule 
    Jaguars start 2017 in Houston, no prime-time regular season games on schedule 
    The 2017 Jaguars schedule starts on the road against the Texans and ends on the road against another AFC South rival, Tennessee.  This marks the first time in franchise history the Jaguars will face back-to-back AFC South opponents to begin the season.  In 2016 the Jaguars were 2-4 against divisional opponents.   Week 3 will be played in London against the Ravens.  And unlike prior seasons, the Jaguars will play the following week, in New York.  The Bye Week is scheduled for Week 8.  All of the games can be seen on WJAX CBS 47 or WFOX Fox 30.  Here is the full schedule:  9/10 at Houston Texans 1pm 9/17 vs. Tennessee Titans 1pm 9/24 vs. Baltimore Ravens (London) 9:30am ET 10/1 at New York Jets 1pm 10/8 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1pm 10/15 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm 10/22 at Indianapolis Colts 1pm 11/5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1pm 11/12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1pm 11/19 at Cleveland Brown 1pm 11/26 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05pm 12/3 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1pm 12/10 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1pm 12/17 vs. Houston Texans 1pm 12/24 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm 12/31 at Tennessee Titans 1pm
The Latest News Videos

