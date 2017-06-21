Listen Live
National
Georgia 6th: What they are saying about Handel’s win
Close

Georgia 6th: What they are saying about Handel’s win

Georgia 6th: What they are saying about Handel’s win
Photo Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore
CORRECTS THE SPELLING OF HANDEL'S FIRST NAME TO KAREN - Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th District Congressional seat Karen Handel celebrates with her husband Steve as she declares victory during an election-night watch party Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta.

Georgia 6th: What they are saying about Handel’s win

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore

On Tuesday, Republican Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, in the race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat.

In a district that has seen decades of Republican representatives, hopes were high among Democrats that Ossoff, a former congressional aide, could pull off an upset. But it was not to be as Ossoff lost by more than 10,000 votes in the most expensive House election in U.S. history.

Here’s what some media outlets are saying about the election. 

Republican Karen Handel defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

The Washington Post

“President Trump’s hopes of steadying his presidency and his agenda on Capitol Hill were given a lift Tuesday when a Republican won a special congressional election in the Atlanta suburbs.

Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, retaining a seat that has been in GOP hands since 1979 after a grueling, four-month campaign that earned the distinction of being the most expensive House race in history.

... Handel’s win will bring fresh attention to a beleaguered Democratic Party that has suffered a string of defeats in special elections this year despite an angry and engaged base of voters who dislike Trump.”

Republicans Hold Georgia House Seat, Dashing Democrats' Hopes

National Public Radio“Republican Karen Handel has won the costly and closely watched special congressional election in Georgia's 6th District, a blow to Democratic hopes of pulling off an upset in a district that President Trump only narrowly carried last year.

The former Georgia secretary of state won by almost 4 points, beating Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker and former congressional staffer — 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent. 

...The race had been framed by some as a referendum on Trump and his agenda, and the win may ease any GOP fears — for now — that its base wouldn't stay engaged heading into the 2018 midterms. Handel's win shows that even Republican voters who may have been reluctant to embrace Trump will still come home to vote for more traditional GOP candidates. It also suggests that attacks tying more centrist Democrats to the national party, particularly House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, can still prove effective.”

Republican Karen Handel defends district in Georgia special election, beating Jon Ossoff

ABC News

“Fending off a serious Democratic challenger in a race widely viewed as a barometer of public opinion on President Donald Trump's presidency, Republican Karen Handel won the special election Tuesday to succeed Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price in Georgia's sixth congressional district.

... President Trump was quick to react to Handel's win, tweeting, "Things are looking great for Karen H!” ”

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Things are looking great for Karen H!</p>&mdash; Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/877350761742688256">June 21, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> “

Republican Karen Handel wins Georgia House special election

CNN

“Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in a high-stakes special election for a Georgia House seat on Tuesday, denying Democrats their first major victory of the Donald Trump era.

... It was a much closer margin than the 20-plus point wins typically posted by former Rep. Tom Price -- whose departure to become Trump's health and human services secretary created the vacancy.

But it wasn't what Democrats who pumped $23 million into Ossoff's campaign so desperately craved: A win.”

GOP's Karen Handel wins most expensive House race ever, dashing Democrat upset hopes

CNBC

“Karen Handel has won Georgia's record-breaking special congressional election, dashing hopes by Democrats to pull off an upset in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections.

Seen as an early proxy for whether Democrats can flip certain Republican-leaning districts in the President Donald Trump era, Tuesday's election drew national attention and record cash from around the country. Democrats have aimed to leverage Trump's dismal approval rating and opposition to the Republican health-care bill into winning Republican seats and potentially taking control of the House in 2018.”  

The Latest News Headlines

  • 7 things to know now: Handel wins in Georgia; rapper Prodigy dies; Prince Philip 
    7 things to know now: Handel wins in Georgia; rapper Prodigy dies; Prince Philip 
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Handel wins Ga. 6th: Republican Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, for the Georgia 6th Congressional District seat, one that Republicans have held since 1979.In a race that had been widely seen as a test of Donald Trump’s presidency, Handel won by more than 12,000 votes. The election was the most expensive House race in U.S. history. In South Carolina, Republican Ralph Norman won the seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney who resigned to become Trump’s budget director. 2. Clinton inquiry: The State Department is investigating whether Hillary Clinton and her aides mishandled classified information by using a private email server during her time as secretary of the agency. Sen. Chuck Grassley,(R-Iowa), confirmed to Fox News that the department has opened an inquiry into Clinton and her staff’s handling of sensitive government material. According to the story from Fox, the State Department would not say when the inquiry began. 3. New succession line: King Salman announced on Wednesday that his son, Mohammed bin Salman, 31, is the crown prince, now first in line to the country’s throne. Prince Mohammed bin Navel was crown prince in addition to serving as interior minister overseeing security. Mohammed bin Salman is known for his hardline views on Iran and Qatar, and for his support of Islamist organizations fighting in Yemen. 4. Attacker shot: A man shouting “Allahu akbar” was shot and killed in Brussels on Tuesday as he tried to detonate a nail bomb. According to reports, the man, a Moroccan national, charged soldiers at Brussels Central Station after his bomb failed to fully detonate. The bomb, which he carried in a suitcase, contained nails and broken glass. 5. Philip admitted to hospital: Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, suffering from an infection. According to reports, Phillip, 96, was admitted as a precaution and is in “good spirits.” The husband of Queen Elizabeth II, recently announced he would be stepping down from public events. And one more The rapper Prodigy has died. Prodigy, born Albert Johnson, was a member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep. According to his publicist, Prodigy was hospitalized in Las Vegas for complications of sickle cell anemia, though an exact cause of death has not been released. Johnson was 42. In case you missed it  
  • Reports: Five Points flasher disrupting shoppers, businesses 
    Reports: Five Points flasher disrupting shoppers, businesses 
    Shoppers in the Five Points area of Jacksonville say an accused flasher is roaming the streets and disturbing people and businesses.  Action News Jax discovered the man, Erick Lejune, has been in and out of jail discovered the man has been in and out of jail dozens of times.  According to reports Lejune was arrested a week ago for flashing businesses, and released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.  Shop managers tell Action News Jax the man waits outside for customers going in and out of stores.   'It is frustrating and it makes me afraid,' said local resident Jihan Grant who was walking in 5 points recently when she noticed Lejune following her.  A business manager who didn’t want to be identified says she saw him pull down his pants, showing his private parts.  'You don't want any kids walking around and seeing some guy flashing himself,' said the manager.  Action News Jax looked into Lejunes criminal history and found out he’s a registered sex offender that’s been arrested at least 25 times for charges like fraud, trespassing and battery. Those charges span 3 counties.  'Someone with a background like that coming in here it's bothersome it's worrisome,' said Grant.  Residents and businesses in the Five Points area want to know why with his record, Lejune isn't in jail.  Business owners and customers in Five Points say they will call police every time they Lejune. 
  • Child found unresponsive in pool at Butler Beach vacation home
    Child found unresponsive in pool at Butler Beach vacation home
    A two-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was pulled out of a pool Tuesday at a vacation home on Butler Beach in southern St. Johns County.  Tuesday night the St. Johns County Sheriff’s office was trying to figure out how it happened.  Fire and rescue officials said they were called to ta home on 4th Street. The 2-year-old boy was taken to Flagler Hospital in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in a pool, officials said.  The boy was then flown to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville. The boy and his family are vacationing in the area from Ohio.  Neighbor Billy Hennesy had just gotten home when 'I heard a young child say 'he's drowned, he's drowned!''  Hennesy says, “I bee-lined it to the fence and, like I said. I was either going over or through it.”  Hennesy says “but all the paramedics showed up… so I knew… I put two and two together. From what I heard from the pool tech the baby was already at the bottom.”  'You step out that sliding glass door, take two small steps and you’re right down in the water there… there’s a deep end and shallow end. It’s over my head at one point, Diane said. Diane says 'I think I’m going to go take my grandson and get his lessons right away now beause we have them at the beach and running in the backyard and you just don’t want that to happen ever.' At last report the child was still in critical condition. SJSO says their investigation into this incident is ongoing.
  • Handel defeats Ossoff to win Georgia 6th District
    Handel defeats Ossoff to win Georgia 6th District
    Republican Karen Handel staved off a furious challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in a race to represent a suburban Atlanta seat in Congress, as the GOP and President Donald Trump avoided an embarrassing defeat in the most expensive U.S. House contest in history. >>LIVE UPDATES A former Georgia secretary of state, Handel emphasized her experience and roots in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District to defeat Ossoff and keep a seat that’s long been held by Republicans in GOP hands. She becomes Georgia’s first female Republican member of the U.S. House. >> COUNTY BY COUNTY RESULTS Her victory will be cast as a win for Trump, who campaigned for Handel and hurled a string of antagonizing tweets at Ossoff. And it could buoy jittery GOP incumbents who worry that allying with Trump in competitive districts could doom them. She overcame stiff opposition from Ossoff, a 30-year-old investigative filmmaker who fast became a rising Democratic star. With a carefully calibrated message, Ossoff shattered fundraising records as he appealed to liberals infuriated by Trump and GOP voters frustrated at Washington gridlock. His huge fundraising hauls – he raised at least $23 million – kept his message on metro Atlanta’s airwaves and allowed him to target irregular voters and others who rarely cast ballots for Democrats. And a legion of more than 12,000 Ossoff volunteers inundated the district with appeals to vote. But in the end, the money and Democratic energy wasn’t enough to overcome the district’s Republican underpinning. Once a fervent anti-establishment candidate, Handel ran in this contest as a traditional conservative voice who backed Trump and his top priorities while saying she won’t be an “extension” of the White House. She also relentlessly attacked Ossoff as an inexperienced stooge of national Democrats funded by out-of-state interlopers. At every turn, she sought to remind voters that Ossoff lived outside the district and that his values were “3,000 miles away.” Handel won the conservative-leaning district, which stretches from the outskirts of Marietta to north DeKalb County, by running up big margins in GOP strongholds in places such as east Cobb County and Milton where Republicans have long thrived. She also was able to overcome concerns with Trump across the territory. The president only narrowly carried the district in November, and polls showed him with weak approval ratings. But after keeping him at arm’s length early in the race, she aggressively embraced him after she landed a spot in the runoff in April. The race - which cost more than $50 million – was over little more than a short-term lease to fill the remainder of former U.S. Rep. Tom Price’s term. She’s likely to face another tough Democratic challenger in November 2018, although Ossoff has said he hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll run again.
