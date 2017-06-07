Georgia couple throws ‘1st birthday party’ for metal plate on street

Shortly after some frustrated Atlanta residents pulled a gimmick regarding a road issue, the city helped fixed their problem.

A big metal plate had been on McDonald Street for more than a year, so a couple decided to throw it a little party, WSB-TV reported.

To mark the anniversary, Marko Bajic and his wife sketched “One Year Old” above the skyline, decorated the plate and sang to it.

After learning about the satirical celebration, WSB-TV called city officials about the plate. Hours later, a crew came to haul it away.

Bajic said they’d previously reached out to the city to get it removed, to no avail.

The metal plates are normally supposed to have tracking numbers on them, but the one in question did not.

Crews said they may have forgotten about the plate, the station reported.