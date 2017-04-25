Georgia fireman feels ‘blessed’ to catch baby from burning building

Listen Live
National
Close

Photo Credit: Thanarak/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Firefighters training (Getty File Photo)

By: Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Thanarak/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The first thing you notice about Robert Sutton, the 31-year-old DeKalb County firefighter of 10 years, is humility. 

>> Read more trending news

But it’s hard to know what to say now, after his work to save a baby from a burning Glenwood Road apartment made local news, then national, then international.

“It feels like I’m a celebrity or something,” he said, chuckling as his mind reeled between 911 calls Friday.

Sutton, who works 24-hour shifts at the fire department and then heads to a side job, was filling in for another firefighter Tuesday when dispatch radioed.

Approaching the scene, the crew saw a column of smoke rising from an apartment complex, which isn’t far from where Sutton grew up and where his dad still lives.

“We have a working incident,” the radio said.

That’s bad. It means the fire is serious, perilous, and the crew needs to be ready to go inside.

Sutton started to suit up. 

But then he saw a screen fall from a window and heard a frantic man.

“I got a baby, I got a baby!” the father screamed, his voice raspy from inhaling smoke. 

Sutton had never seen anything quite like it. When training firefighters, DeKalb County doesn’t drop fake babies from fake fires or otherwise teach such catches.

But the man was dangling the child, who the fire department said was about 6 months old, desperate to get her out safely.

Sutton started to run toward the building.

He yelled for the man to drop the child.

And the man did.

Sutton caught her, passed her to the medical unit to be checked out and then hurried back to help the father climb down a ladder. 

Gratitude swelled in Sutton.

He felt blessed — he uses this word repeatedly when telling the story — to be there to save the child.

He went up to the father and shook his hand.

After getting the fire taken care of, the crews left and prepared for the next calls. 

Sutton got off Wednesday morning and headed to his second job at an ambulance service in Snellville. He told his wife, Martika, what happened with the baby, but he didn’t dwell on it. 

Soon, he got a call from a higher-up at the fire department saying a local TV news station wanted to talk.

Sutton did the interview and told Martika he “might” be on the news. He asked her to tape it just in case while he went back to work on the ambulance. 

After 5 p.m., he got a phone call from home “with lots of screaming.”

The couple’s boys, Robert, 6, and Jeremiah, 3, told their friends at baseball practice that Dad was on the news.

The story got picked up by more outlets until, Friday morning, one of his fellow firefighters called him over to look at a TV at the firehouse. 

Sutton was on “Good Morning America.”

Then he heard he was on TV in England.

“He deserves all the accolades,” Capt. Eric Jackson, fire department spokesman, said. “We are thrilled.”

After the surprise of national and international praise dwindled, Sutton went back to work Friday.

He held firm to his humility, praising co-workers and department leaders, and expressing gratitude for being “in the right place at the right time.”

Blessed. Blessed. Blessed.

“If I could save a baby every day,” he said, “I would.”

The Latest News Headlines

  • State Department pulls down web story about Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club
    Hours after a U.S. Senator accused the Trump Administration of using taxpayer dollars to promote President Donald Trump’s private club in Florida, the State Department pulled down a story written by government employees about the resort, what some ethics experts said was nothing more than an advertisement for Mr. Trump’s personal business interests. “Use of public office for private gain pure and simple,” said Richard Painter, a former White House ethics attorney for President George W. Bush. “Realtor.com — not the State Department– should help President Trump sell club memberships for $200,000,” Painter added on Twitter. At issue was a post done by an internal unit at the State Department about the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, lavishing praise on its history, much like a vacation brochure. Trump's not treating @StateDept websites like brochures anymore, but that doesn't come close to fixing his flagrant conflicts of interest. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 25, 2017 “I am curious,” tweeted Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). “Why are taxpayer dollars promoting the President’s private country club?” The State Department was silent about the post, but after it began to ricochet around social media – and in the political arena – the story was removed from the “Share America” platform, which can be used by diplomatic posts around the world to highlight American items of interest. “The intention of the article was to inform the public about where the President has been hosting world leaders,” a statement read on the Share America website, which is run by the State Department. “We regret any misperception and have removed the post.” “One Trump emolument down. Soon to follow: many more,” said Trump critic and ethics expert Norm Eisen. Yes, I am curious @StateDept. Why are taxpayer $$ promoting the President's private country club? pic.twitter.com/IlPhUlvMwa — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 24, 2017
    Mayor drops unfair labor practice against police union
    Mayor Brown is dropping an unfair labor practice complaint against the police union. The Mayor says he wants a fresh start and he's taking a good-fath step toward a resolution that benefits taxpayers. Mayor Peyton filed the complaint months ago, and it was scheduled to be heard today at City Hall. Now the next step is a hearing before a special magistrate in September. Here is more info from Mayor Brown's spokesperson: After reviewing the issue and consulting with counsel, the administration determined that moving forward with the complaint could undermine the goal of resolution by adding significant time and expense to the process. Now that the complaint has been dismissed, the parties will proceed with their scheduled and confirmed hearing before the special magistrate, James Sherman, on September 14-15, 2011. The City and the F.O.P. have agreed that both sides will complete the presentation of their cases in the September 14-15th hearing. Following the hearing, the special magistrate will issue his recommended decision. The City and the F.O.P. will have up to twenty (20) days after his recommendations are issued to accept or reject them. If at any point during that twenty (20) day period either party rejects his recommendations, the issue will immediately go to the Jacksonville City Council for resolution. “In these difficult fiscal times, we owe it to the taxpayers to roll up our sleeves and do the work necessary to achieve a timely resolution of this dispute,” said Mayor Brown. “I was unwilling to have the City spend more time, legal fees, and costs on an unfair labor practice complaint that was unlikely to help us achieve that goal. Now we can move forward.”
    Case publicity is early focus in jury selection for Corrine Brown fraud case 
    When the federal courthouse doors opened in Downtown Jacksonville Monday morning, prospective jurors crowded around and quietly filed in. By 8:54 a.m., former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was sitting in a courtroom next to her attorney, with a small notepad and pens in front of her, waiting for the people who would decide her future to file in to the courtroom to be screened. While a court order indicated 39 prospective jurors had been summoned for the fraud trial, the instructions laid out Monday morning by Magistrate Judge James R. Klindt put the pool at 65 people. By the time the day was done, 21 of those prospective jurors had been excused. The number will be whittled down to twelve jurors and two alternates, and the court aims to have that done by the end of the day Tuesday. Brown and two others are accused of collecting more than $800,000 in donations for a group they claimed was a non-profit - One Door For Education - and using the money for personal expenses instead, including travel, car repairs, and events hosted by or held in honor of Brown, who was in Congress at the time. Her two alleged co-conspirators - her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the head of One Door Carla Wiley- have both taken plea deals. Brown faces twenty-two charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and more. If convicted, she faces more than 350 years in prison. A jury must issue a unanimous verdict to convict. After the list of prospective jurors was passed out to the attorneys, there was a brief break so either side could sort through the information. Brown was actively engaged with her attorney James Smith III during this break, including pointing to different items on the papers that were handed out. Prospective jurors then filed in one-by-one, seated in the order of their randomly assigned number, to face the initial group questioning. For this jury selection process, Klindt told the courtroom he had studied high profile and high publicity cases from the Middle District of Florida and the 11th Circuit to determine the best practices. Even before the standard questions, he asked jurors about any familiarity with Brown, whether they’ve supported her in the past, whether they have any bias toward or against her, whether they know the witnesses who will be called, and similar areas. While there were only a few people who said they knew Brown or had any feelings about her, more than half of the pool- 39 people- had some level of personal knowledge about this case because of conversations, social media, or what they’ve consumed through the news. These questions were laid out in the group setting, with jurors raising their hands, for an affirmative answer. Individual questioning then followed, where the court got a better idea of the range of knowledge about the case and, more importantly, whether that information has led the prospective jurors to form an opinion on guilt or innocence, and if that opinion could be set aside to consider only the evidence presented as trial and the instructions provided by the court. The court also probed deeper in to any “extreme hardship” that would prevent a juror from committing to this trial, with most of those relating to medical or financial issues. The extended questioning was done individually, with Klindt specifically saying he wanted to be careful that anything a prospective juror had to say would not influence others. In all, 45 prospective jurors in the 65 person pool were questioned through Monday, specifically about this case. 21 were excused “for cause”- nine of those were based solely on prior knowledge of the case or feelings toward Brown that couldn’t be set aside, while another six were excused for multiple factors that included pre-trial publicity. The remaining strikes “for cause” were because of hardship or familiarity with people involved in the process. Two strikes “for cause” were denied by Klindt. The 24 prospective jurors who were questioned and retained, along with the 20 people who didn’t face questioning Monday, will return Tuesday for the second phase of screening. That will involve the standard questioning, like personal information of the prospective jurors, whether they’ve served on a jury before and other areas. Before that second phase, though, Klindt has decided to add another ten or so prospective jurors to the pool. They’ll be individually questioned to start the day, and any remaining after that will join the group of 44 rolled over from Monday. In addition to strikes “for cause”, attorneys have a set number of “peremptory” strikes they can exercise when questioning is done. The attorneys for both sides have been allowed to ask questions of the prospective jurors as well, through the process so far. WOKV is inside the federal courthouse as these proceedings move forward. Check back frequently at WOKV.com for updates.
    Fearless cat stands ground against giant rattler within striking distance 
      It’s the beginning of snake season in Texas and authorities are warning people to watch out for the reptiles as they emerge from hibernation. >> Read more trending news The Laguna Vista Police Department posted the warning on its Facebook page after a close call between a giant rattler and a group of hikers on a local trail.  Police posted photos of the massive snake and another photo showing a fearless cat staring down a big rattler. Rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation in Texas in March or April, according to the police post. They favor temperatures that remain 60 degrees Fahrenheit or above, and are most active when temperatures reach 80 to 90 degrees.
    Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
    A central Florida woman has been charged in the death of her 18-month-old daughter, accused of strangling the toddler with a string of Halloween lights last Nov.  >> Read more trending news Kristen DePasquale, 27, faces charges of premeditated murder and child abuse. The mother told police officers that she is innocent, and claims her 2-year-old son is responsible, according to CBS News. >> Related: Man threatens teens with gun over noisy car, punches them When officers arrived to DePasquale’s home in Oviedo they found her daughter unconscious on the living-room floor with “deep grooves” around her neck, CBS reported. Medical officials tried to perform CPR on the child, but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Police believe the weapon used on the infant was a string of pumpkin-shaped Halloween lights that were hanging on the sliding glass doors of the home.  >> Related: Woman bites nail salon manager, threatens customers with pen The medical examiner said that the marks on the toddler’s neck “was so deep it required more force than a 2 1/2-year-old boy could muster,” CBS reported. The examiner also concluded that the girl was strangled for four to six minutes. But DePasquale’s attorneys claim that the boy confessed to his mother before officers arrived and then to a child-welfare worker three days later. Prosecutors said they do not believe the boy’s confession is credible, according to CBS News.  DePasquale has no criminal history or record of child abuse with the Florida Department of Children and Families, media outlets reported. 
