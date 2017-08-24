Girl, 11, burned in sleepover boiling water prank: ‘I can’t be angry’

Jamoneisha “Jamoni” Merritt, 11, is speaking out about what happened to her during a sleepover and her outlook on what happened and how she will recover is not what you will expect.

“I can’t be angry. I have to be happy,” Jamoni told WABC.

The girl was left with second-and third-degree burns on her shoulders and most of her face after a 12-year-old girl allegedly poured boiling water on her head while she slept.

She spent 11 days in the hospital being treated for her burns, the New York Daily News reported.



Jamoni is now recovering, trying to stay positive as she heals.

“Now when I’m home, I just smile, dance and get ready for tomorrow,” Jamoni told WABC.

Jamoni is expected to miss the beginning of her seventh-grade year and will be home schooled, her mother told the Daily News.

Jamoni’s mother Ebony Merritt, said she thinks the girls involved and one girl’s mother should be arrested in connection with the incident, WABC reported.

The family’s lawyer told the Daily News that he expects charges to be filed against “anyone responsible for harming Jamoni that night.”

