A death-defying rescue was caught on video shortly after tornadoes touched down in Texas.

Good Samaritans, including Tom Mitchell, discovered a pickup truck flipped over in rushing waters.

>> Read more trending news

Trapped inside were a father, a toddler and an infant, WFAA reported.

Fast-moving water was preventing doors on the truck from opening.

The baby was rescued, but was limp and was losing color.

Click here to watch the raw, unedited video which contains profanity.



“The infant is white, going blueish gray,” Tom Mitchell told WFAA.

“No color at all and the eyes were not focused when I looked down at her,” Mitchell added.

He was the man recording the rescue, not strong enough to wade into the water, then he put the phone in his pocket, still recording audio, to breathe life back into the baby.

A woman can be heard praying, “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe.”

That’s when Mitchell said the baby started to respond.

He and other rescuers turned to save the other child.

Both survived.

The toddler was admitted to a local hospital and had a breathing tube. According to WFAA, doctors plan to remove the tube Monday to see if she can breathe on her own.