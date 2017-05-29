Listen Live
National
Close

Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images
A great white shark breaches the water as it hunts for seals. A great white off the coast of New South Wales, Australia leaped out of the water in a similar way, landing  in a fishing boat and injuring a 73-year-old fisherman. 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

It could have been a scene out of the movie “Jaws.” In a stunning move, a nine-foot great white shark leaped out of the water and dove onto a fishing boat off the coast of New South Wales, injuring a 73-year-old fisherman.

In 60 years of fishing, Terry Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he’s never seen anything like it.

“I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the ABC.

“He came right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor,” he said.

“There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough,” Selwood added.

The Marine Rescue Unit came to his aid, transporting him to shore where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

Selwood said conditions were clear at the time of the breach, with nothing unusual happening in the water around his boat.

“For some unknown reason he just launched himself out of the water and must have come up four feet out of the water to clear my outboard motor and drop straight in the boat.”

The shark was hauled off by researchers for a necropsy. As for Selwood, he told the ABC he’ll be out fishing again as soon as possible.

 

The Latest News Headlines

  • President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Donald Trump marked his first Memorial Day in office with a somber service at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. >> Read more trending news The president first participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before addressing a crowd of family members of the fallen gathered there to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. In his speech, the president recognized the Gold Star families at the service. 'To every Gold Star family: God is with you, and your loved ones are with him.' Trump said.  'I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free.' Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who was also at the service, visited Section 60, where the military members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11 are buried chatting and shaking hands with the families of the fallen. The president took to Twitter this morning, posting several tweets about Memorial Day.  “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving,” he wrote early Monday before heading over to Arlington for the somber remembrance ceremony. “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave,” he tweeted even earlier Monday morning. >> Related: Trump approval rating hits new low in poll Also Monday, Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, helped kick off a bike race in Washington for Project Hero, a veterans and first responders group, according to CNN.  
  • Defective equipment will be replaced at busy Avondale intersection
    Defective equipment will be replaced at busy Avondale intersection
    Defective equipment at a busy Avondale intersection is causing long waits for drivers.Action News Jax investigated what’s causing the problem at Roosevelt Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue, and what’s being done now to fix it.The Florida Department of Transportation said the video-detection system there has got to go.It’s supposed to detect cars in the intersection, but the overpass, combined with weather and lighting conditions, is interfering with that.Warren Trojanoski said he gets stuck there several times a day and has been complaining about the intersection to the city for years.“You look over here, you see five or six cars. You look over here, you see five or six cars behind you. You look at the lane that’s got the green light, there’s no one there,” Trojanoski said. “Those are literally pollution factories.”Action News Jax started looking into the problem last week when we saw Trojanoski’s message in Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s inbox.Action news Jax reached out to FDOT spokesperson Tracy Hisler-Page and she said the agency ordered a new microwave-detection system to replace the malfunctioning video-detection system.She said, unlike video detection, microwave radars detect vehicles regardless of weather or lighting conditions.When the equipment arrives, Hisler-Page said the city will make the switch and then conduct a signal-timing study.“They are such a source of pollution that it really needs to be addressed now. If it costs a little bit of extra money for the city, I don’t care,” Trojanoski said.Hisler-Page said it could be another two months before the new system gets installed. Defective equipment will be replaced at busy Avondale intersection https://t.co/7d1nE59WSc pic.twitter.com/sVlT2KUWaN— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 29, 2017 Live at 6 @ActionNewsJax: Malfunctioning equipment will be replaced at busy #Avondale intersection in #Jax https://t.co/XMtIthkCtc pic.twitter.com/CpoaJnDVwh— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 29, 2017
  • One dead, one hurt in Roosevelt Gardens shooting
    One dead, one hurt in Roosevelt Gardens shooting
    Two people have been shot in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex, in the latest of several shootings that have plagued Jacksonville through several days. JSO Homicide Sergeant Robert John says they were called to the Lincoln Court apartment complex, off MLK and I-95, Monday morning. Both of those involved are adults- one has died and another was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.  Police aren’t yet sure what led up to the shooting, including whether the two involved could have been shooting at each other, or whether they were both the victim of another person’s gunfire. They’re working to canvass the area to gather more information.  This is the latest of at least six shooting incidents where people have been hit by gunfire, since Friday night. There is no apparent connection with all of the shootings, but a total of four people have been killed and seven hurt, including today’s incident.
  • Four dead, others hurt in weekend of shootings in Jacksonville
    Four dead, others hurt in weekend of shootings in Jacksonville
    A weekend designed to honor those who have lost their lives while defending the country, has been disrupted by violence in Jacksonville. At least eight shootings with victims have been reported since Friday night. A total of four people have been killed and eight others hurt, with several of the shooting incidents claiming multiple victims.  Police are not connecting these incidents, but there’s little suspect information to go on in most of the cases.  The violence started Friday night on McMillan Street, when a 12-year-old was shot in the leg, initially claiming he didn’t know who was responsible. The incident report shows the victim later told police that his friend, 19-year-old Antonio Tyler, was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. Tyler has been arrested for shooting in to an occupied dwelling, with a bullet he allegedly fired hitting a home on 5th Street W at the same time. The police reports say Tyler and the 12-year-old were waiting near the home for their friend to come out to go to the basketball court.  Early Saturday morning on Rawhyde Trail a man and two juveniles were shot. 18-year-old Zion Brown died, and the juveniles’ injuries are not life threatening. Police haven’t released any suspect information or details on what led up to the shooting itself.  Overnight Saturday in to Sunday saw a series of shootings.  At 2:20AM, police responded to the Hampton Ridge Apartments on Harts Road, and soon learned this was connected to a victim at Qualihallow Drive. A 20-year-old knocked on a person’s door along Quailhallow Drive saying he had been shot at the Hampton Ridge apartments. Police found the victim in a bloody shirt in the back of a car, but he was uncooperative- including not telling investigators what had happened.  Just before 4:30AM Sunday, a 21-year-old drove up to the Park West ER on 103rd. The victim had been shot in the upper back and there were also bullet holes visible in his vehicle’s rear window. The victim told police he was driving at Old Middleburg and Fouraker when his vehicle was shot at by an unknown female wearing a pink shirt and driving a white truck. He told police he didn’t know who the woman was.  Shortly after 5AM, police were called to Banyan Drive in reference to shots fired. JSO initially released that a man had been shot in the hand and face following a fight, and that a suspect was being questioned. We’ve now confirmed 28-year-old Napoleon Brown has been arrested for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Brown’s arrest report says he, the 23-year-old victim, and a third person- who were all childhood friends- were hanging out when an argument broke out. Brown allegedly shot the victim and then pointed it at the third person, who tried to break up the fight. Brown initially left the scene, but returned while police were investigating. He has refused to speak with JSO.  Then a little after 9:30AM, a man’s body was found behind an abandoned home on King Street. Police are still working to sort through the details of this incident, and have not yet released the victim’s identity.  It was quiet then through Sunday night, when another shooting was reported around 8:30PM. Police say a man was found fatally shot outside of a home on Newbolt Court, and a woman was injured by gunfire nearby. The man who died has been identified as 35-year-old Hakeem Busch.  Then the violence continued in to Monday, when two adult men were found shot at the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex on Lincoln Court in the early afternoon. One of those men has died and the other was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately available. JSO is canvassing the neighborhood in an effort to determine what exactly happened.  If you have any information about any of these incidents, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
    It could have been a scene out of the movie “Jaws.” In a stunning move, a nine-foot great white shark leaped out of the water and dove onto a fishing boat off the coast of New South Wales, injuring a 73-year-old fisherman. In 60 years of fishing, Terry Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he’s never seen anything like it. >> Read more trending news “I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the ABC. “He came right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor,” he said. “There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough,” Selwood added. >> Related: Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico The Marine Rescue Unit came to his aid, transporting him to shore where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury. Selwood said conditions were clear at the time of the breach, with nothing unusual happening in the water around his boat. >> Related: 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore “For some unknown reason he just launched himself out of the water and must have come up four feet out of the water to clear my outboard motor and drop straight in the boat.” The shark was hauled off by researchers for a necropsy. As for Selwood, he told the ABC he’ll be out fishing again as soon as possible.  
