25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
Two different schools of great white sharks, like this one, were spotted off beaches in southern California on Wednesday. Authorities warned swimmers to get out of the water.

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Dave J Hogan

More than two dozen great white sharks swimming off the coast of Southern California forced swimmers out of the water and closed down beaches.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew spotted the first school of some 15 sharks Wednesday afternoon near Capistrano Beach, the Orange County Register reported.

Later Wednesday, another warning went out, CNN reported, this time in Long Beach, about 50 miles north of Capistrano Beach, after another group of at least 10 great whites was spotted. 

As shark advisories went up, beachgoers were warned about entering the water “at their own risk.”

The OC Register reported a woman was bitten at an Orange County beach last month. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • FDOT announces more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week
    FDOT announces more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week
    Well, it's not the news Jacksonville drivers were expecting, nor wanting, to hear — at least so soon. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced there will be more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week. To complete repairs associated with the rehabilitation project, FDOT is closing down the far right north and southbound lanes of the Dames Point Bridge.  The lanes will be closed through Thursday, May 18.  Some good news, however, is that FDOT says this is the last bit of work that will require lane closures associated with this project. 
  • 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    More than two dozen great white sharks swimming off the coast of Southern California forced swimmers out of the water and closed down beaches. >> Read more trending news An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew spotted the first school of some 15 sharks Wednesday afternoon near Capistrano Beach, the Orange County Register reported. Later Wednesday, another warning went out, CNN reported, this time in Long Beach, about 50 miles north of Capistrano Beach, after another group of at least 10 great whites was spotted.  As shark advisories went up, beachgoers were warned about entering the water “at their own risk.” The OC Register reported a woman was bitten at an Orange County beach last month. 
  • Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown convicted on 18 federal charges
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown convicted on 18 federal charges
    Just over two weeks after opening statements were presented, now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been convicted on 18 of 22 federal charges she faced. She was found not guilty on the remaining four charges. These charges all stem from the bogus “charity” One Door For Education. Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley were all implicated in a scheme to solicit donations to the group and using the money instead for personal expenses and to host events. Simmons and Wiley previously pleaded guilty. Brown was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, and seven counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud specifically connected to the solicitation of donations. She was found not guilty on two charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud. Each of the mail and wire fraud charges connect to a specific transaction and solicitation for One Door funds. While it’s unclear exactly why the jury acquitted on some of those counts, they may have found that Brown was either not actively involved in the solicitation for that specific instance or that the donor may not have believed the money would go solely for charitable purposes. Brown faced five more charges connected to underreporting her income- not disclosing the money she received from One Door. She was convicted of one count of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts for not listing this income on her financial disclosure forms required of a Congressperson. She was also convicted of one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the internal revenue law and three counts of filing a false tax return for the underreported income, as well as for overreporting charitable contributions. Brown will not immediately go to prison, instead she will be staying under the same conditions of release for now. She has been out on bond since first being indicted and arrested in July 2016. A sentencing hearing will be held in 90 days or more. Simmons was jointly indicted with Brown and was individually charged with 19 counts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds. Wiley- Simmons’ girlfriend at the time- was separately funneling money from the group in to her own account. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Over the course of eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 40 witnesses and the defense offered four, including Brown herself. Both Simmons and Wiley testified, in an effort to gain a government recommendation for a lighter sentence per their plea agreements. Just about an hour after the verdict was read, Brown’s defense attorney, James Smith III, said he will file a motion for a new trial.  Smith says Brown maintains her innocence and says it's only the '1st quarter' in legal 'football game'. WOKV has been in the courtroom for every minute of testimony throughout this trial. This is a developing story that will be frequently updated.
  • Corrine Brown’s defense attorney plans to file motion for new trial
    Corrine Brown’s defense attorney plans to file motion for new trial
    He describes it as the 1st quarter in a legal football game.   Just about an hour after former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 charges in her federal fraud trial, her defense attorney, James Smith, was already vowing this would not be the end of the legal fight.   Speaking outside of the federal courthouse Thursday afternoon, Smith says he will file a motion for a new trial, though he didn't release any specifics of his plan.   Smith says his client maintains her innocence and that she is 'strong' and will keep fighting.   On the topic of sentencing, Smith says Brown will not get 'anything remotely close' to 357 years in federal prison. He also says that he hopes any sentences she gets will factor in the 'good' she has done.   Smith says he's sad about the result, but the sun will rise tomorrow. Meanwhile, Brown has released a statement of her own, following the 18 convictions: 'While I respect the jury's decision I disagree with it and I want to make it clear that I maintain my innocence. I did not commit these crimes and I intend to file a motion for a new trial. I will continue to stand on my record of decades of faithful service to this community and the nation. I have a long record of charitable service to the community and that will continue even during this process. I want to thank my family and friends for their prayers and support during this difficult time. I ask that you continue to pray for and support me. This fight is not over and as I'm sure you know I will continue to fight to clear my name and restore my reputation.
  • WATCH Cheeto Cam: Rescued seahorse named Cheeto recovering at Florida aquarium
    WATCH Cheeto Cam: Rescued seahorse named Cheeto recovering at Florida aquarium
      A tiny orange seahorse named Cheeto is one lucky seahorse. It was saved by a little girl after a seagull dropped it on a beach in Clearwater, Florida.  Cheeto, named after the orange snack because the girl thought the gull looked like it had a Cheeto in its beak, was dropped on the beach and in distress until the girl scooped it up and put it in her bucket.  The child brought the seahorse to her mother, and they called the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for help, according to an aquarium press release.  >> Read more trending news Cheeto is now recovering and is slowly beginning to eat again. The aquarium said it will release the sea creature back into the ocean once it is healthy enough to survive in the wild again. Seagulls sometimes mistakenly pluck seahorses from the ocean, but usually spit them out because of their bony structure, the aquarium said, but unfortunately, the gulls are not always over water when they drop the tiny horse-like creatures. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has also set up a Cheeto cam so fans can monitor her progress. See Cheeto here.
The Latest News Videos

