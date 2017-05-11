25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore

More than two dozen great white sharks swimming off the coast of Southern California forced swimmers out of the water and closed down beaches.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew spotted the first school of some 15 sharks Wednesday afternoon near Capistrano Beach, the Orange County Register reported.
Later Wednesday, another warning went out, CNN reported, this time in Long Beach, about 50 miles north of Capistrano Beach, after another group of at least 10 great whites was spotted.
As shark advisories went up, beachgoers were warned about entering the water “at their own risk.”
The OC Register reported a woman was bitten at an Orange County beach last month.
Shark advisory is in effect until further notice ⚠️ Please contact Lifeguard HQ: 562-570-1360 for additional info. or stay tuned for updates pic.twitter.com/hOtN6PHyhl— Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) May 11, 2017
