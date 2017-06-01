Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 87
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Broken Clouds
H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 85° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Gunfire, explosions reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines
Close

Gunfire, explosions reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines

Gunfire, explosions reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines
Photo Credit: JAY DIRECTO/AFP/Getty Images
Pedestrians walk in front of Resorts World Manila logo on August 14, 2015.

Gunfire, explosions reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: JAY DIRECTO/AFP/Getty Images

PASAY CITY, Philippines -  Gunshots have been reported at a resort and casino complex in the Philippines.

The attack at the Resorts World Manila happened around midnight. The resort is near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

A masked gunman on the second floor was seen firing at guests and employees, according to CNN.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • AP: Trump to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
    AP: Trump to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
    UPDATE: President Donald Trump will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, according to The Associated Press. Read the original story below. President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, Axios and other media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources. Fox News and CBS News soon aired similar reports. >> Read more trending news In a tweet Wednesday morning, the president said only that he will announce his decision on whether to withdraw “over the next few days.” 'Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel (former President Barack) Obama's climate legacy,' Axios' Jonathan Swan wrote early Wednesday. 'It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal.' A White House official, who was not identified, told The Associated Press that there might be “caveats in the language” the president uses to withdraw from the agreement, “leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.” Trump promised to pull the U.S. out of the climate agreement during his presidential campaign, arguing that it was bad for American businesses. “This agreement gives foreign bureaucrats control over how much energy we use right here in America,” Trump said during a speech last May. “We’re going to cancel the Paris climate agreement and stop all payments of U.S. tax dollars to U.N. global warming programs.” Trump tweeted Saturday that he would make his 'final decision' on whether to keep the U.S. in the climate agreement this week.
  • 'Have a plan. Get a kit. Know your zone.': Jacksonville officials urging hurricane preparedness
    'Have a plan. Get a kit. Know your zone.': Jacksonville officials urging hurricane preparedness
    It's hard to believe it's already that time of the year again.   With June 1st marking the beginning of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, city officials are urging you to prepare before a storm hits.   Mayor Lenny Curry says it's all about being ready.   'Have a plan. Get a kit. Know your zone,' advises Curry. He's also encouraging people to check out the City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide, which you can find at JaxReady.com.   National Weather Service Jacksonville, Meteorologist in Charge Scott Cordero, spoke alongside Curry, saying it's not about how many storms we may see this hurricane season, but it's about the 'one.'   Cordero says, 'We have to prepare for that one that changes our community forever and could change a particular business or individual forever, as well.'   City officials also recommend taking another look at your insurance policy to know what you're covered for and that you know your deductibles.   They also want to remind people that flood insurance is a separate policy from homeowner's insurance and that it takes 30 days to become effective.   You can start getting your emergency kit together this weekend, as a disaster preparedness sales tax holiday kicks off June 2nd and runs through June 4th.   That includes supplies like flashlights, generators, as well as coolers. Check out a complete list of what's covered HERE.
  • Gunfire, explosions reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines
    Gunfire, explosions reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines
    Gunshots have been reported at a resort and casino complex in the Philippines. The attack at the Resorts World Manila happened around midnight. The resort is near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. A masked gunman on the second floor was seen firing at guests and employees, according to CNN.
  • Jacksonville gang leader sentenced on federal weapons charge 
    Jacksonville gang leader sentenced on federal weapons charge 
    He’s identified as the founder of the gang “Cut Throat Committee”, which operates throughout Florida’s prison system.  Maurice Mitchell of Jacksonville has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.  Mitchell, 32, was arrested in February 2016 following a high-speed chase by Jacksonville police.  A patrol officer attempted to stop the minivan Mitchell was driving in the Lackawanna area when he observed signs of intoxication.  The minivan crashed into a tree and Mitchell took off on foot.  He was arrested a short time later by a second officer who found Mitchell hiding under an SUV in a parking lot.  As officers searched the minivan they found a firearm on the dashboard.  Because Mitchell is a convicted felon he is not allowed to have a firearm or ammunition.  According to federal prosecutors, Mitchell had also attempted to obstruct justice by paying a third party to falsely testify on his behalf and by attempting to intimidate a witness during trial.  
  • Father upset after finding camera hidden in daughter’s college bathroom
    Father upset after finding camera hidden in daughter’s college bathroom
    A father is upset after he discovered that a camera was hidden in his 21-year-old daughter’s bathroom in her apartment in Norman, Oklahoma, near the University of Oklahoma.  KFOR reported that John Christopher was helping his daughter, who is a student at the  move into an apartment, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Caudill, saw the camera.  >> Read more trending news “I came in here to use the restroom standing right here, and for whatever reason, I just happened to look up,” Caudill said. “And here was a bunch of masking tape.” “What we need to realize in this day and age, it's a $50 camera. It's light and dark images, recorded. It's Wi-Fi. They don't have to be there. This is the kind of technology that's out there, and it's very easy to stick in a vent,” Christopher said. Christopher plans to move his daughter out of the apartment complex, called The Avenue at Norman Apartments. The camera has been turned over to the Norman Police Department for investigating. “We have not received any other reports of something similar anywhere here in Norman. This is a new one for us but we are actively looking into it and hope to find some answers pretty quickly,” Norman Police Department  spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said. Anne White, the regional manager at Greystar Student Living, which owns The Avenue, told KFOR on Tuesday that her team is “stunned” and “will definitely provide a hotel for the night.” Christopher is still upset about the discovery. “You have this vision of your daughter being posted everywhere on the internet, so I'm still freaked out about that,” he said.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.