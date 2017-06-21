Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 89
L 78

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 89° L 78°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 78°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 78°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 78°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Gunman kidnaps NC family, forces them to shop at Target
Close

Gunman kidnaps NC family, forces them to shop at Target

Gunman kidnaps NC family, forces them to shop at Target
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
File photo

Gunman kidnaps NC family, forces them to shop at Target

By: WSOCTV.com
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

DURHAM, N.C. -  A North Carolina man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a family at gunpoint and forced them to take him shopping.

>> Read more trending news

Durham police say on Tuesday 29-year-old Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. knocked on the door of a house in the West End neighborhood asking for money. A resident gave Rollins money, but police say he then used a gun to force the residents - a man, woman and two children - out of the house and into their vehicle.

Owens allegedly made the driver take him to a convenience store, then a Target where a victim managed to ask an employee for help.

Owens is charged in connection with three other robbery cases, two of which involved kidnapping.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Amber Alert: 4-year-old girl missing in Florida panhandle 
    Amber Alert: 4-year-old girl missing in Florida panhandle 
    Police in the Pensacola area are searching for a missing four-year-old girl and a suspected abductor.  An Amber Alert was issued by FDLE for Alanda Mcoy.  She was believed to be in the company of William Kavchack, who goes by Billy. They may be traveling in a 2007, green Mercury Montego, Florida tag number Y53UNW.  
  • Alligator Farm in St. Augustine locked down for police investigation
    Alligator Farm in St. Augustine locked down for police investigation
    A search for prowlers in St. Augustine leads to a lockdown at the Alligator Farm.  The call originally came in as a prowler around 5:45 am, according to St. Augustine Police. A resident told police they saw two young men going through his truck.  Police were able to detain one man.  A second suspect got away.  He is described as a black male who was last seen in a marshy area near the Alligator Farm.   A police spokesman says they set up a perimeter around the Alligator Farm.  They’re not focusing the search specifically on the park, but on the houses around the area. 
  • Mom plucks infant son off freeway after he's ejected in rollover crash
    Mom plucks infant son off freeway after he's ejected in rollover crash
    A 9-month-old infant suffered serious injuries Tuesday night when he was ejected in a rollover crash on I-70 West in Centerville, Indiana, and had to be plucked from the interstate by his mother before he was struck, the Indiana State Police said. >> Watch the news report here The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup driven by Sherissa Mattingly, 32, of Hagerstown, Indiana, was headed west on I-70 just before 9 p.m. when for an unknown reason she lost control and the truck rolled into the deep median just east of the Centerville Road exit.  The truck came to rest on its wheels and perched on barrier cables on the south side of the median, close to the eastbound lanes.  Further investigation revealed that the infant was not properly restrained and was ejected into the eastbound lanes of I-70 as the truck rolled, police said. Mattingly was able to get out of the truck and retrieve her son from the interstate.  >> Read more trending news A medical helicopter took the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital in Ohio.  A medic squad took Mattingly, who is believed to have suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, to Reid Health in Richmond.  Trooper Scott Keegan, a crash reconstruction investigator, was sent to the scene to assist with the investigation that has kept the eastbound lanes of I-70 blocked since 9 p.m.. Troopers were expecting to have the road reopened by 11:30 p.m.  The crash investigation is ongoing, according to ISP.
  • Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    A surprise for a Texas man and his passenger as they were driving along in a pickup truck in Lubbock County on Monday. >> Read more trending news A big bull snake suddenly slithered out from under the truck’s hood, right up to the windshield before moving across the hood to the side. The snake apparently had a change of heart as it realized it was in a precarious position, so it turned around and disappeared under the hood again. Driver Swade Moyers and his passenger, Zakary Wyatt, recorded the entire encounter and posted it on Facebook. << Related: Woman grabs rattlesnake thinking it’s her dog’s toy A warning about the video, though, it does contain a curse word at the beginning. The men were clearly upset at the idea of a serpent so close, only separated from them by a piece of glass. You can hear their horrified reaction in the video. >> Related: Puppies have swollen faces, but expected to recover from copperhead snake bite Moyers, who said he is afraid of snakes, posted on Facebook that the snake finally fell out of the truck on its own. “It did finally get off OK. And I didn't have to get out of the truck,” he said >> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by Florida snake hunters
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: “Cindy” aiming for the Gulf Coast
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: “Cindy” aiming for the Gulf Coast
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.