Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 87
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Broken Clouds
H 87° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Hamburglar who stole Ronald McDonald statue arrested, police say
Close

Hamburglar who stole Ronald McDonald statue arrested, police say

Hamburglar who stole Ronald McDonald statue arrested, police say
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A McDonald's restaurant. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hamburglar who stole Ronald McDonald statue arrested, police say

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -  Police believe that they have found the hamburglar who swiped a Ronald McDonald statue from a New Jersey McDonald’s restaurant.

Thomas Roman, 56, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday, the New Jersey Star-Ledger reported.

"We're really excited," Philip Koury, who has owned the restaurant with his wife Diane since 1991, told the Star-Ledger. "But it's not for us, it's for our thousands of customers. He has been a member of our family for the last 20 years. Customers young and old always enjoy sitting with Ronald and taking pictures."

>> Read more trending news

The statue was going to be taken to a safe place when construction crews started work April 24 on refurbishing the restaurant. However, the company had to reschedule the pickup for the next day. The statue was reported missing shortly after that. 

The couple first thought it was taken by young people as a prank. But it weighs about 250 pounds and is too large to hide from parents. 

The statue was recovered about a week later. Police did not give Koury any information about where it was found or why it was taken.

The statue is no longer made. About 3,000 of the plastic statues were created through 1997. The Kourys purchased theirs in the early 1990s for $7,000. 

They plan to have the statue restored before putting it back in the restaurant.

"We're going to clean him up and put him back in his place of honor in the dining room,” Koury told the Star-Ledger. “We want him to look his best for our customers in the future."

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • AP: Flynn to assert Fifth Amendment rights, won’t honor subpoena in Russia probe
    AP: Flynn to assert Fifth Amendment rights, won’t honor subpoena in Russia probe
    Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena for documents from a U.S. Senate panel investigating election interference by Russia, as the one-time aide to President Donald Trump will instead assert his Fifth Amendment rights, the Associated Press reported on Monday. That report came several days after the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), told reporters that Flynn’s lawyers were not going to honor the committee’s subpoena. A spokesperson later said last Thursday that Burr had been mistaken – but now that exact story line seems to be developing today. BREAKING: AP Source says Michael Flynn to decline Senate Intel committee subpoena, invoke 5th Amendment later today. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 22, 2017 “Gen. Flynn¹s lawyers said he would not honor the subpoena, and that¹s not a surprise to the committee,” Burr said at the time, “but we¹ll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any is.” Flynn’s lawyers had previously sounded out the idea of getting immunity from prosecution in exchange for testimony before the Congress, but that was not accepted by the House and Senate Intelligence panels, which are leading the Congressional probe into Russian actions in 2016. Flynn has come under scrutiny for several things – his contacts with Russian officials during the Trump transition, not disclosing payments from Russian groups in 2015 as required for former top military officers, and belatedly disclosing that he was working as a paid agent of the Turkish government, even as he was campaigning for Mr. Trump last year. During the campaign, Flynn himself had raised questions about legal troubles for Hillary Clinton over her private email server, questioning why one Clinton IT aide refused to cooperate with that investigation. @HillaryClinton IT specialist takes 5th over 100 times. #Trump2016 #fieldoffight #AmericaFirst https://t.co/5U4R8FQ8JN — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 23, 2016 “When you’re given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime,” Flynn told NBC’s Meet the Press on September 25, 2016.
  • Ohio children allegedly shot by mother die in hospital
    Ohio children allegedly shot by mother die in hospital
    Two Ohio children have died after their mother allegedly shot them in the head. >> Watch the news report here The Helton children, 8-year-old Khmorra and 6-year-old Kaiden, died Sunday night at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman. The children were shot at the family’s Dayton home on May 18 The children’s 11-year-old sister was at home but unharmed The children’s mother, Claudena M. Helton, 30, remains in jail >> On WHIO.com: 2 children shot in the head in Dayton The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they had the bodies of the Helton children, but they would not release their times of death. The children’s mother was arrested and has been in the Montgomery County Jail since the shooting about 10 a.m. Thursday at their Dayton home. >> On WHIO.com: PHOTOS: First responders arrive; neighbors comforted Helton is scheduled to appear in Dayton Municipal Court on Monday. She is charged with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault. We have contacted Dayton Police Department officials to find out whether the charges will be increased now that the children have died. >> On WHIO.com: 911 calls illustrate chaos in aftermath  Helton had faced previous allegations involving children before last week's shootings. In March 2014, she was convicted of disorderly conduct in Montgomery County Juvenile Court, according to the county prosecutor's office. At the time of the shootings, an investigation was open and active against Helton by Montgomery County Children Services. Reaction from neighbor John Sanders Sr. has lived in the 3800 block of Lori Sue Avenue — just a few houses down from the Helton home — for 45 years. 'From what I’ve seen and noticed, she and the kids got along fine,” Sanders said. “They were always out in the yard barbecuing, cleaning the car, going back and forth to school. I could see no problem whatsoever. I was very shocked to hear, and disturbed, as to what happened over there.” >> Read more trending news Sanders, who has 13 grandchildren, said it saddened him to learn of Khmorra and Kaiden Helton’s deaths. “I'm sorry to hear that and my prayers go out to the family,” he said. Sanders said law enforcement should take swifter action if they’re aware of child abuse. “I’ve always thought and felt if, whenever the authorities know of cruelty ... they shouldn’t wait for an incident such as this to take place in order to take action,' he said.
  • Ok, what’s with the orb? Trump photo has tongues wagging, social media laughing
    Ok, what’s with the orb? Trump photo has tongues wagging, social media laughing
    A photograph of President Donald Trump along with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Fatah al-Sisi is trending on social media, sparking some interesting comparisons with the likes of comic book antiheroes and even the Wicked Witch of the West. The three men were photographed Sunday with their hands on a glowing orb at the opening of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The center will work to monitor extremist messages by analyzing online posts in real time. The photo showed the men in a room where the lights had been dimmed as they “activated” the technology in the new center by placing their hands on a lighted world globe. According to the Saudi Gazette, the men kept their hands on the globe for roughly 4 minutes.  Many Twitter users compared Trump and the other two leaders to movie or comic book rogues, while others simply wondered what the lighted globe was.  It didn’t take long for #orb to begin trending on Twitter. Saudi Arabia was the first stop on Trump’s overseas tour. He is in Israel on Monday and will visit Vatican City, Brussels, and Sicily before returning to the United States.      
  • 7 things to know now: Trump in Israel; Drake wins big at Billboards; Cosby jury selection
    7 things to know now: Trump in Israel; Drake wins big at Billboards; Cosby jury selection
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Comey to testify: Former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify in open hearings within the next two weeks about his firing by President Donald Trump. Several lawmakers appearing on Sunday news shows said they intend to question Comey about allegations of collusion between Russians who meddled in the 2016 presidential election and any Trump campaign staff or associates.2. Cosby trial: Jury selection begins Monday in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby who is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University basketball team manager 13 years ago at his Philadelphia-area home. More than 50 women have come forward in the last two years to accuse Cosby of sexual assault. Cosby’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 5.3. North Korean missiles: North Korean officials said Sunday that they are now ready to start mass-producing missiles that can reach Japan. After a successful test of a medium-range missile on Sunday, North Korean President Kim Jong Un said the launch was intended as an 'answer' to President Donald Trump's policies. 4. Trump in Israel: President Trump has begun his visit to Israel, where he intends to meet with both Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. Trump has said that he hopes to broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine during his term in office.5. Texas bathroom bill: Lawmakers in Texas are set to vote on a bill similar to a transgender “bathroom bill” that was passed,  then repealed, in North Carolina. The bill, which passed in the Senate but was struggling in the House, was attached as an amendment to another school bill and is set to be voted on this week. The bill would require students in public schools to use the bathroom associated with their gender at birth.And one moreRapper Drake won 13 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night at the ceremony in Las Vegas, breaking the previous record held by Adele. Celine Dion sang “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic.” Cher, who turned 71 on Saturday, received the Icon Award.In case you missed it<iframe width='560' height='315' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/pMDtibc13fc' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen>
  • Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sex assault trial
    Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sex assault trial
    Thirteen years after a Temple University basketball team manager went to famous alumni Bill Cosby's nearby home for career advice, her complaint that Cosby drugged and molested her that night will soon be a task for a Pennsylvania jury. >> Read more trending news Jury selection in the sexual assault case will begin Monday at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, two weeks ahead of Cosby’s scheduled trial in Montgomery County. The trial will start June 5. Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and assaulting the former Temple University employee in 2004. WPXI's legal analyst expects that more than the usual 12 jurors and two alternates will be selected because of the extremely high-profile nature of the case. More than 100 potential jurors will be called. Cosby is expected to be in the courtroom. Allegheny County officials said last week that they called in additional security and staff to handle the high-profile case. After the jury is selected, it will be bused across the state to Montgomery County for the trial and sequestered for the duration. ﻿The Associated Press and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.