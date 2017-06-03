Harley-Davidson recalls 57,000 motorcycles over oil-line failures

Harley-Davidson Inc. is recalling about 57,000 motorcycles worldwide due to a faulty oil line that can come loose, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.

“This is a voluntary recall in the interest of customer safety,” Harley-Davidson said in a statement.

The company said the recall covers certain motorcycles built between July 2, 2006, through May 9, 2017. Models affected by the recall include Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson, based in Milwaukee, said a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly. The company says it has nine reports of oil lines coming off. The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The recall is expected to start Tuesday.