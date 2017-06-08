Listen Live
National
Here's Trump's lawyer's response to Comey's testimony
Close

Here’s Trump’s lawyer’s response to Comey’s testimony

Here’s Trump’s lawyer’s response to Comey’s testimony
Photo Credit: Carolyn Kaster
In this June 5, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Youâ€™ve probably heard all about whatâ€™s happening in Washington. This is a story about what isnâ€™t. The rapid-fire revelations about the Trump campaign and its Russia connections that are heating up this city are having a chilling effect in plenty of other ways. There are bills that have been pushed to the back burner. Diplomatic initiatives that arenâ€™t fully initiating. Interest groups that canâ€™t stir up much interest. Appointees that havenâ€™t been appointed. ((AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Here’s Trump’s lawyer’s response to Comey’s testimony

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Marc Kasowitz, outside counsel for President Donald Trump, delivered these remarks after former FBI Director James Comey's public testimony.

"I am Marc Kasowitz, President Trump's personal lawyer.

“I am Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s personal lawyer.

Contrary to numerous false press accounts leading up to today’s hearing, Mr. Comey has now finally confirmed publicly what he repeatedly told the President privately: The President was not under investigation as part of any probe into Russian interference. He also admitted that there is no evidence that a single vote changed as a result of any Russian interference.

Mr. Comey’s testimony also makes clear that the President never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election, and in fact, according to Mr. Comey, the President told Mr. Comey “it would be good to find out” in that investigation if there were “some ‘satellite’ associates of his who did something wrong.” And he did not exclude anyone from that statement. Consistent with that statement, the President never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including suggesting that that Mr. Comey“let Flynn go.” As he publicly stated the next day, he did say to Mr. Comey, “General Flynn is a good guy, he has been through a lot” and also “asked how is General Flynn is doing.” Admiral Rogers testified that the President never “directed [him] to do anything . . . illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate" and never “pressured [him] to do so.” Director Coates said the same thing. The President likewise never pressured Mr. Comey.

The President also never told Mr. Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” in form or substance. Of course, the Office of the President is entitled to expect loyalty from those who are serving in an administration, and, from before this President took office to this day, it is overwhelmingly clear that there have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications. Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers.

Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President. The leaks of this privileged information began no later than March 2017 when friends of Mr. Comey have stated he disclosed to them the conversations he had with the President during their January 27, 2017 dinner and February 14, 2017 White House meeting. Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he leaked to friends his purported memos of these privileged conversations, one of which he testified was classified. He also testified that immediately after he was terminated he authorized his friends to leak the contents of these memos to the press in order to “prompt the appointment of a special counsel.” Although Mr. Comey testified he only leaked the memos in response to a tweet, the public record reveals that the New York Times was quoting from these memos the day before the referenced tweet, which belies Mr. Comey’s excuse for this unauthorized disclosure of privileged information and appears to entirely retaliatory. We will leave it the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated.

In sum, it is now established that there the President was not being investigated for colluding with the or attempting to obstruct that investigation. As the Committee pointed out today, these important facts for the country to know are virtually the only facts that have not leaked during the long course of these events.”

The Latest News Headlines

  • Man kidnapped, beaten after job interview at adult store, police say
    Man kidnapped, beaten after job interview at adult store, police say
    A Minnesota man is recovering from injuries that he said he suffered when he was kidnapped, taken to a home and beaten by two men who were angry over a vehicle they suspected him of stealing. The 28-year-old Eyota resident had just left a job interview at a Rochester adult store called Pure Pleasure Monday afternoon when he accepted a ride home from two acquaintances, KAAL-TV in Rochester reported. Instead of taking him home, the men, identified by police as Jamie Buck and Brent Espenson, drove him to a mobile home. The victim told investigators that the men bound him with duct tape at the home before using a padlock in a sock to beat him, the news station reported.  KTTC in Rochester reported that the beating lasted more than 10 hours.  “They had a Master lock in a sock and wailed on him,” Rochester police Capt. Scott Behrns told the news station. “It continued throughout the night until he was dropped off at (a) store … about 3:15 or 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday).” The victim called police and was taken to a hospital for treatment, KAAL-TV said.  “The victim’s injuries were consistent with his statement about the assault,” Behrns said.  >> Read more trending news Buck, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault inflicting serious bodily harm, according to the jail log at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.   Espenson was still at large on Thursday.  Tuesday’s arrest was the second time that Buck had been taken into custody in less than two weeks. He was arrested May 26 and accused of leading police on a car chase.  KTTC reported that Buck stopped the car only when the vehicle’s tires began smoking. Pursuing deputies said they found 5.6 grams of meth in Buck’s possession.  He faces drug and reckless driving charges in that case, the news station reported.   
  • Comey testimony: What was that reference to 'meddlesome priest'?
    Comey testimony: What was that reference to 'meddlesome priest'?
    A reference to a quote from King Henry II found its way into James Comey’s testimony Thursday when Maine Sen. Angus King asked the former FBI director about President Donald Trump’s request to “let go” of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. 'Yes. It kind of rings in my ears as, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?'' Comey replied to a question from King about whether he interpreted the phrase “I hope” as a directive from Trump to stop the investigation. Comey was comparing himself to Thomas Becket, a priest who was killed by supporters of King Henry II. The oft-quoted statement came out of a spat that the king was having with Becket, the archbishop of Canterbury, over what rights the church held in England during his reign. The king was quoted as saying, 'Will no one rid of me of this meddlesome priest?” On that suggestion, his men assumed that he wanted Becket dead.Becket was assassinated soon afterward.
  • Comey testimony: Former FBI director admits to leaking memo
    Comey testimony: Former FBI director admits to leaking memo
    Dismissed FBI director James Comey admitted during congressional testimony Thursday that he orchestrated the leak last month of a memo that detailed private conversations he had with President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news The memo was cited May 16 in a New York Times article that revealed Comey felt Trump pressured him to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was forced to resign in February, 24 days into his appointment, after it was revealed that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation Comey said he decided to share his memo through another party after Trump wrote days after Comey’s abrupt dismissal that “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.” “I woke up in the middle of the night on (May 15), (because) it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation -- there might be a tape,” Comey said. “My judgment was (that) I needed to get that out in the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. (I) didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. So I asked a close friend of mine to do it.” Comey said he leaked his memo to news organizations through an unnamed friend who works as a professor at Columbia University. Columbia law professor Daniel Richman confirmed to multiple news outlets that he acted as the intermediary. Comey said he decided to use a go-between because he was worried about the increased media scrutiny the memo was likely to bring. “The media was camping at the end of my driveway at that point,” he said. 'I was actually going out of town with my wife to hide, and I worried that it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach.” In the memo leaked to The Times, which was not shared in-full with the newspaper but instead summarized for reporters, Comey detailed a Feb. 14 meeting he had with Trump in the Oval Office. Flynn resigned Feb. 13. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump said, according to the memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” The memo provided the first hint that Trump might have attempted to influence an FBI investigation, leading critics to question whether the president obstructed justice. Trump has denied Comey’s account of the conversation.
  • JSO sergeant jumps into St. Johns River, pulls woman from water
    JSO sergeant jumps into St. Johns River, pulls woman from water
    It's an incredible story.   A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sergeant went above and beyond the call of duty, after someone reported seeing a body floating in the St. Johns River, just south of Main Street, Tuesday afternoon.   When police responded, the body was heading south and the current was picking up, so Sergeant Billy Irvin wasted no time and immediately jumped in the water to help.  The body turned out to be a woman, who was thankfully still alive. A group of three construction workers saw what was going on and assisted Sgt. Irvin in pulling the woman out of the water and onto a boat. Police haven’t released any information about why the woman was in the river or her current condition.
  • Theft of 10,000 pounds of chocolate helps bring down 33 Russian mobsters
    Theft of 10,000 pounds of chocolate helps bring down 33 Russian mobsters
    A sweet tooth helped bring down 33 Russian mobsters, according to New York authorities. The theft of 10,000 pounds of chocolate confections is one of numerous charges in the arrests of members of a Russian crime syndicate, according to the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office. >> Read more trending news “We have charged 33 members and associates of a Russian organized crime syndicate allegedly engaging in a panoply of crimes around the country,” acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement on Wednesday. Those crimes include, a “variety of racketeering, fraud, narcotics, firearms, and stolen property offenses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said.  “The dizzying array of criminal schemes committed by this organized crime syndicate allegedly include a murder-for-hire conspiracy, a plot to rob victims by seducing and drugging them with chloroform, the theft of cargo shipments containing over 10,000 pounds of chocolate and a fraud on casino slot machines using electronic hacking devices,” Kim said. Members of the Shulaya Enterprise, as the crime syndicate is called, are also charged with selling untaxed cigarettes, scheming to bribe local law enforcement officials, and operating illegal poker businesses. The FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and New York authorities were involved in the operation that nabbed the mobsters.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.