Here’s where Barron Trump will attend school next year

The youngest child of President Donald Trump child will transition from school in New York to attend school near the Washington, D.C. area.

Barron Trump is set to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, based in Potomac, Maryland.

The school is relatively small, catering to only 580 students.

Current tuition costs run at $38,590 for the middle school, which 11-year-old Trump will be entering.

“We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning and service,’ all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew’s.”

The school is a bit of a different choice from previous first children, several of whom attended Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland, including Malia and Sasha Obama, Chelsea Clinton and former president Richard Nixon’s daughter, Patricia Nixon Cox. Former vice president Joe Biden’s grandchildren and former vice president Al Gore’s children also attend the school.

Barron Trump will be the first presidential child to attend St. Andrew’s, according to The Washington Post.

The news of Barron Trump’s new school comes shortly after his older sister, Tiffany Trump, announced that she was attending Georgetown Law in the fall.

