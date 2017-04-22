Hernandez family thankful for condolences, asks for privacy at funeral

The body of former football star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez will be moved to a funeral home in Connecticut this weekend, just days after he apparently took his own life in jail.

>> Read more trending news

His family sent a statement Saturday, thanking the public for offering condolences and complying with the family’s request for privacy:

"The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences. We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time."

"We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony." #aaronhernandez family asks for privacy during services in CT @fox25news #fox25 — Caitlin McLaughlin (@caitemclaughlin) April 22, 2017

The family wishes to remain private during the funeral, to which the media will not be allowed.

Hernandez’s body was taken from Massachusetts to the O’Brien Funeral Home in Bristol, Connecticut.