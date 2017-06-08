PINECREST, Fla. - Three high school students near Miami have come up with an invention that could protect men and women from becoming victims of date rape drugs.
Victoria Roca, Susana Cappello and Carolina Baigorri, who are students at at Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Florida, have invented “Smart Straws.”
The straw will test drinks and will alert the person if it has been spiked.
If it is clear, then that indicates that there is no ketamine or GHB [gamma hydroxy butyrate] in your alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink,” Cappello told WSVN.
If the color changes to blue, then then drink has been spiked with either ketamine or GHB, USA Today reported.
They entered the straw in a competition where it ended up winning first place, WSVN reported.
The students are now trying to start a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to produce and market the “Smart Straws.”
