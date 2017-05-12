Steve Morrow is making a desperate plea for help.

His handwritten note seeking a place to park his van was found tacked to a bulletin board at the city’s post office.

The note reads:

“Recently homeless man will pay to rent a place to park my minivan until I can find an affordable place to live.”

>> Read more trending news

Morrow, an Air Force veteran who was staying at a Denver motel, is looking for a place to park the van so he can be close to the nursing home where his wife, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, is receiving care, according to KDVR.

Morrow, 64, lost his job at a box-making facility 18 months ago. His wife of 34 years was put into the nursing home a month earlier. He’s been living in a motel but can afford to stay there for only a few more days.

That’s why he made his plea for a parking space to rent and park his van.

“So that I can see my wife every day,” Morrow wrote.