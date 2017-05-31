How dangerous is a hurricane? Understanding hurricane categories

Listen Live
National
Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30, and residents in a storm's path should become familiar with hurricane categories in order to better protect themselves.

The National Hurricane Center uses the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to measure a storm's strength and potential destruction. The scale analyzes a hurricane's wind speed and assigns it a 1 to 5 rating.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

The categories for the hurricanes listed below are determined by the storm's strength when it made landfall in the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm — Winds 39-73 mph 

Category 1 Hurricane — winds 74-95 mph (64-82 kt) 

Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to roof, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days. 

- Examples: Irene 1999 and Allison 1995

Category 2 Hurricane — winds 96-110 mph (83-95 kt) 

Well-constructed frame homes could receive major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected, with outages that could last from several days to weeks. 

- Examples: Bonnie 1998, Georges (FL & LA) 1998 and Gloria 1985

Category 3 Hurricane — winds 111-129 mph (96-112 kt) 

Well-built frame homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

- Examples: Katrina (LA) 2005, Keith 2000, Fran 1996, Opal 1995, Alicia 1983 and Betsy 1965

Category 4 Hurricane — winds 130-156 mph (113-136 kt) 

Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

- Examples: Andrew (FL) 1992, Hugo 1989 and Donna 1960

Category 5 Hurricane — winds 157 mph and up (137+ kt) 

A high percentage of frame homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

- Examples: Camille 1969 and Labor Day storm 1935

The Latest News Headlines

  • JEA boosts post-storm survey resources as lesson learned from Hurricane Matthew
    JEA boosts post-storm survey resources as lesson learned from Hurricane Matthew
    There are lessons to be learned. With the start of the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season, JEA is hoping you’re thinking back to the last storm season and using that to get yourself ready for the “above average” season that’s been forecast. They’ve identified their own lessons learned and have made changes to try to keep your power going.  “We are very confident that, should we get another Matthew, we will perform significantly better,” says JEA CEO Paul McElroy.  McElroy says they’ve identified many areas where there response to Matthew performed well, including that they successfully tapped more mutual aid crews to help power restoration than ever in JEA’s history, coordinated with City and County resources, and that there was no supply chain problem- meaning no service restorations were delayed because they didn’t have the needed supplies on hand. He further believes JEA restoring service within days of the storm was reasonable, but acknowledges the big communication breakdown which led customers to expect service back even sooner.  Soon after Matthew hit, JEA gave a very quick turnaround time to restore the widespread outages. McElroy says they had a good assessment of the main thoroughfares, but didn’t realize the extent of the tree canopy damage that hit lines along the secondary and tertiary routes. Now, McElroy says JEA has contracted a helicopter to use in the immediate aftermath of a major storm, and they have drone technology available as well.  “Be able to get a good overview of the entire service territory and look at the affected areas,” he says.  JEA has used aerial assessment from time to time for normal system reviews, but McElroy says they haven’t had that under contract for a decade or so. He believes if they had that resource after Matthew, they would have given more reasonable estimates.  “We would have been able to plan a little bit better. I don’t think we would have been able to restore power any quicker, but we would have been able to communicate more effectively,” he says.  Another noticeable shortfall in the aftermath of Matthew was the dozens of sanitary sewage overflows that took place, sending sewage in to streets and waterways. McElroy has said from the start that the problem was not the capacity of the system- which gets high marks in “blue sky” conditions- but rather with some of the stations having electric failures. To address that, JEA will now have many mobile generators prepositioned in areas where vulnerabilities may exist.  To address both the sewage and electric problems, McElroy says they’ve further reviewed where they focus their vegetation management- making sure to trim around certain lines and clear debris from around certain sewage stations. That’s a minor step in what’s been a long-running investment- McElroy says JEA spends $20 million annually on new poles and cabling to strengthen the power distribution system.  JEA is still developing a more long term plan to increase sustainability in the sewer system, but McElroy is comfortable with the steps that have been taken.  “We got to everything we can and plan to this year. The next phase will be- how do we build out the system and refurbish the system over the next decade to deal with climate events like this,” he says.  While JEA is doing what they can to ensure the best response possible for this storm season, they’re also urging you to be personally prepared. Some of the tips detailed on JEA’s website include trimming trees in your yard, knowing your flood zone and whether that zone is prone to evacuation, and having supplies including a battery powered radio, water, food, and similar items.
  • Hail pellets the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
    Hail pellets the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
    For the second day in a row, severe weather hits Northeast Florida. ﻿GALLERY:Wednesday’s severe weather brings hail to the area While Tuesday’s storms brought intense wind that led to downed trees and other debris which damaged dozens of homes in Orange Park, Wednesday’s weather featured hail. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville says there was a report of hail as large as 2.75”, or baseball size, in Jacksonville Beach.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there were several reports of 1-2” hail in Eastern Duval and Northern St. Johns County as well. There was also localized flooding, especially along the coast. Buresh says portions of Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra, and Palm Valley saw four inches of rain in under two hours. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville clocked a 66 mph wind gust during the storm near Jacksonville International Airport. Buresh further received photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud and potential water spout over the Intracoastal in Jacksonville Beach. ﻿PODCAST: Daily weather discussions with Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh
  • Jacksonville man facing multiple human trafficking related charges
    Jacksonville man facing multiple human trafficking related charges
    A Jacksonville man is charged with three counts of coercion of commercial sexual activity for human trafficking, after an investigation involving a number of different local, state, and federal agencies.   The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and investigators with the Human Rights Division of the State Attorney's Office all played a role in the case against Patrick Trottie, 43.   According to court documents, Trottie is accused of committing human trafficking related crimes from November 15, 2016 to February 10, 2017.   Those documents accuse Trottie of offering multiple female victims heroin and then not letting them leave his hotel room, until they paid off their debts via prostitution services.   Trottie would allegedly set the victims up profiles online, set up 'dates', and then stand as a lookout nearby.   The documents also claim Trottie would get violent if any of the victims attempted to leave. In one case, he allegedly threatened one of the victims that he would kill her, if she didn't work to pay her debts, while holding a handgun.   Undercover detectives with JSO arrested Trottie, after setting up a meeting with one of the victims in February 2017. Trottie was taken into custody for being in possession of marijuana and cocaine.   Trottie was re-arrested on human trafficking charges on May 30th. 
  • Lightning-sparked fire in Southern Clay County now 80% contained
    Lightning-sparked fire in Southern Clay County now 80% contained
    While Orange Park homeowners continue to work on cleaning up the damage from Tuesday’s severe weather, fire crews are trying to fully contain a 630 acre wildfire sparked by lightning. ﻿GALLERY: Severe weather damage in Northeast Florida The fire along Warner Road along the Clay County-Putnam County border was initially estimated at 600 acres Tuesday, but more precise mapping took place in to Wednesday, confirming the size at 630 acres. The fire is 80% contained, with twelve dozers and several county units working on fire lines through today.  The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville says the fire is currently three miles from the nearest structure.  This fire was sparked by lightning, but Putnam County still has a burn ban in place. Clay County rescinded its burn ban earlier this week.
  • Experts advise single healthiest way to sleep better
    Experts advise single healthiest way to sleep better
    If you’re having trouble getting proper shut-eye at night, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-third of all American adults don’t get enough sleep. >> Read more trending news And while many poor sleepers and those clinically diagnosed with insomnia disorder rely on effective (and oftentimes, expensive) sleeping pills, experts warn against the potential downsides of the drugs. “Sleeping pills are extremely hazardous,” Arizona State University sleep researcher Shawn Youngstedt  told CNN Tuesday. “They are as bad as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day. Not to mention they cause infections, falling and dementia in the elderly, and they lose their effectiveness after a few weeks.” But there’s good news for insomniacs -- more and more research shows simply exercising can reduce insomnia. One study conducted by Rush University clinical psychologist Kelly Glazer Baron found older women suffering from insomnia saw significant results after exercising, including improved sleep, more energy and less depression, CNN reported. Exercise is also beneficial for those suffering sleep apnea, a condition that causes people to temporarily stop breathing while they sleep, as well as those suffering with restless-leg syndrome, which causes the legs or other parts of the body to itch, burn or move involuntary, according to CNN. Sleep deprivation is a serious issue and insufficient sleep has been linked to several chronic conditions and cardiovascular diseases in the past. A recent study found sleep deprivation may even cause the brain to eat itself. So if you’re having trouble getting sleep at night, put those pills away and try getting the CDC-recommended two and a half hours of exercise per week.
The Latest News Videos

