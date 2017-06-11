Listen Live
National
How heroin moves from Mexico’s drug cartels to U.S. street corners
Close

How heroin moves from Mexico’s drug cartels to U.S. street corners

How heroin moves from Mexico’s drug cartels to U.S. street corners
Photo Credit: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
A heroin addict cooks a drug mixture in order to inject it. Mexican drug cartels move heroin from the border into U.S. cities through various pipelines.

How heroin moves from Mexico’s drug cartels to U.S. street corners

By: Chris Stewart, Dayton Daily News
Photo Credit: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

From the doorway of Room 8 at the Dayton Motor Hotel on North Keowee Street, the Ohio DEA officer spotted the trashcan, which appeared to be covered in human feces.

He knew immediately what that meant: heroin.

>> Read more trending news

Gerardo Alfonso Vargas had traveled more than 2,000 miles to Dayton from Tijuana, Mexico, after ingesting 71 latex-covered heroin pellets worth as much as $100,000 or more. Had he been searched at the border, or any other point along the way, the heroin would have gone undetected.

But before U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force officers arrived, Vargas rid his body of all but a single pellet, bagged the drugs and hid the bag in the motel room’s toilet tank. If not for the knock on the door, the next stop for this shipment would have been the streets of Dayton or Springfield or Middletown.

Welcome to the heroin pipeline.

Heroin may first enter the country through underground tunnels or make a border crossing in secret compartments hollowed out of car panels or welded into semi-trailer truck frames. At times, a dealer simply schedules a pickup with FedEx and plays the odds that a shipment will make it through.

>> Related: Ohio pilot, wife died from powerful animal tranquilizer, cocaine mixture

Sometimes it comes, as it did with Vargas, through a drug courier’s bowels.

Regardless how it‘s delivered, authorities say most of the heroin purchased in the Dayton region — and in America today — is trafficked by violent criminal organizations based in one country: Mexico.

“If I’m an addict I have a very small view of what heroin is or where it comes from. I know it comes from my dealer, or if I’m in a suburb I know it’s not in my neighborhood, it’s on some other street corner,” said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Brem, commander of the Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement Task Force. “But the fact of the matter is we deal with cartel-level distribution in the Miami Valley on a daily basis.” 

Read more here.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Tony Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is hosting, who is presenting?
    Tony Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is hosting, who is presenting?
    It’s Broadway’s big night as the theater community prepares for the 71st annual Tony Awards.  The ceremony, broadcast from Radio City Music Hall, will feature performances from nominees, along with celebrity presenters and a few surprises, according to organizers. Here’s what you need to know about the ceremony. When is the ceremony? Sunday, June 11, 2017 What time does it start? The awards ceremony begin at 8 p.m. EDT. The red carpet special airs on the Tony Awards website at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Nordstrom.com is live streaming red carpet arrivals from 5:30-7 p.m. What channel is it on? The ceremony airs on CBS. Live streamed? You can watch online if you subscribe to CBS All Access. Who is hosting? Academy Award and Tony winner Kevin Spacey will host the show. Who is presenting? Celebrity presenters for the evening include: Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bloom, Glenn Close, Brian d’Arcy James, Cynthia Erivo, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Taraji P. Henson, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga, Tom Sturridge, Tommy Tune, Olivia Wilde, and 2017 Tony nominees Sally Field, Josh Groban, Bette Midler and Ben Platt. Who will be performing during the Ceremony? According to organizers, performances will include numbers from the casts of “Bandstand,” “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Falsettos,” “Groundhog Day The Musical,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Miss Saigon,” “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” and “War Paint,” along with additional performances by The Radio City Rockettes and Tony Award winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr.  Who is nominated? Here is a list of the nominees. Best Play:  “A Doll’s House, Part 2” “Indecent” “Oslo” “Sweat” Best Musical:  “Come From Away” “Dear Evan Hansen” “Groundhog Day The Musical” “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Best Book of a Musical:  “Come From Away” — Irene Sankoff and David Hein “Dear Evan Hansen” — Steven Levenson “Groundhog Day The Musical” — Danny Rubin “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” — Dave Malloy Best Original Score:  “Come From Away” — Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein “Dear Evan Hansen” — Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul “Groundhog Day The Musical” — Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” — Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy Best Revival of a Play:  “August Wilson’s Jitney” “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” “Present Laughter” “Six Degrees of Separation” Best Revival of a Musical:  “Falsettos” “Hello, Dolly!” “Miss Saigon”  Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:  Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg” Chris Cooper, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation” Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter” Jefferson Mays, “Oslo” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:  Cate Blanchett, “The Present” Jennifer Ehle, “Oslo” Sally Field, “The Glass Menagerie” Laura Linney, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:  Christian Borle, “Falsettos” Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day The Musical” David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!” Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:  Denee Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Christine Ebersole, “War Paint” Patti LuPone, “War Paint” Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!” Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:  Michael Aronov, “Oslo” Danny DeVito, “Arthur Miller’s The Price” Nathan Lane, “The Front Page” Richard Thomas, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” John Douglas Thompson, “August Wilson’s Jitney” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:  Johanna Day, “Sweat” Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” Condola Rashad, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Michelle Wilson, “Sweat” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:  Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!” Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen” Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos” Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:  Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!” Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos” Jenn Colella, “Come From Away” Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen” Mary Beth Peil, “Anastasia” Best Scenic Design of a Play:  David Gallo, “August Wilson’s Jitney” Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong” Douglas W. Schmidt, “The Front Page” Michael Yeargan, “Oslo” Best Scenic Design of a Musical:  Rob Howell, “Groundhog Day The Musical” David Korins, “War Paint” Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!” Best Costume Design of a Play:  Jane Greenwood, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” Susan Hilferty, “Present Laughter” Toni-Leslie James, “August Wilson’s Jitney” David Zinn, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Best Costume Design of a Musical:  Linda Cho, “Anastasia” Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!” Paloma Young, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Catherine Zuber, “War Paint” Best Lighting Design of a Play:  Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent” Jane Cox, “August Wilson’s Jitney” Donald Holder, “Oslo” Jennifer Tipton, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Best Lighting Design of a Musical:  Howell Binkley, “Come From Away” Natasha Katz, “Hello, Dolly!” Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Japhy Weideman, “Dear Evan Hansen” Best Direction of a Play:  Sam Gold, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Jitney” Bartlett Sher, “Oslo” Daniel Sullivan, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent” Best Direction of a Musical:  Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away” Rachel Chavkin, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen” Matthew Warchus, “Groundhog Day The Musical” Jerry Zaks, “Hello, Dolly!” Best Choreography:  Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand” Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, “Groundhog Day The Musical” Kelly Devine, “Come From Away” Denis Jones, “Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical” Sam Pinkleton, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Best Orchestrations:  Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, “Bandstand” Larry Hochman, “Hello, Dolly!” Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen” Dave Malloy, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre:  James Earl Jones Special Tony Award:  Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for “The Encounter” Regional Theatre Tony Award:  Dallas Theater Center in Dallas, Texas Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:  Baayork Lee Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre:  Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser    
    From the doorway of Room 8 at the Dayton Motor Hotel on North Keowee Street, the Ohio DEA officer spotted the trashcan, which appeared to be covered in human feces. He knew immediately what that meant: heroin. >> Read more trending news Gerardo Alfonso Vargas had traveled more than 2,000 miles to Dayton from Tijuana, Mexico, after ingesting 71 latex-covered heroin pellets worth as much as $100,000 or more. Had he been searched at the border, or any other point along the way, the heroin would have gone undetected. But before U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force officers arrived, Vargas rid his body of all but a single pellet, bagged the drugs and hid the bag in the motel room’s toilet tank. If not for the knock on the door, the next stop for this shipment would have been the streets of Dayton or Springfield or Middletown. Welcome to the heroin pipeline. Heroin may first enter the country through underground tunnels or make a border crossing in secret compartments hollowed out of car panels or welded into semi-trailer truck frames. At times, a dealer simply schedules a pickup with FedEx and plays the odds that a shipment will make it through. >> Related: Ohio pilot, wife died from powerful animal tranquilizer, cocaine mixture Sometimes it comes, as it did with Vargas, through a drug courier’s bowels. Regardless how it‘s delivered, authorities say most of the heroin purchased in the Dayton region — and in America today — is trafficked by violent criminal organizations based in one country: Mexico. “If I’m an addict I have a very small view of what heroin is or where it comes from. I know it comes from my dealer, or if I’m in a suburb I know it’s not in my neighborhood, it’s on some other street corner,” said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Brem, commander of the Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement Task Force. “But the fact of the matter is we deal with cartel-level distribution in the Miami Valley on a daily basis.”  Read more here.
