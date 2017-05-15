Listen Live
National
How to survive a coyote encounter around your urban home
Close

How to survive a coyote encounter around your urban home

How to survive a coyote encounter around your urban home
Photo Credit: Brian Brainerd/Denver Post via Getty Images
An urban coyote investigates Glasier Farm, 9800 E. Alameda, in Denver. (Photo By Brian Brainerd/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

How to survive a coyote encounter around your urban home

By: KIRO7.com
Photo Credit: Brian Brainerd/Denver Post via Getty Images

Coyote sightings are being reported more frequently in urban areas.

If you see a coyote, below are some things to keep in mind.

Have your dog nearby

Bob Calkins, author of “Sierra the Search Dog” series of books and search and rescue dog handler, says having your dog nearby on a leash is OK.

“Sometimes coyotes will actually work in pairs,” Calkins said. “One will give your dog a play bow, which your dog will recognize as, ‘Come play with us,’ while the other coyote will circle around back.”

The Humane Society says attacks on larger dogs are rare, but coyotes will sometimes go after them if they feel their territory is threatened. It’s more common during breeding season, which is January through March. For obvious reasons, smaller dogs are at higher risk of attack.

Do not run

“In many species of animals, that will trigger a pursuit instinct and they will chase you,” Calkins explained.

Rather than run down the street screaming, Calkins recommends turning around and facing the animal.

“But don’t stare them in the eye,” he said. “Puff up and look big. Open your coat so that you look bigger, and speak to them in a soft but firm voice. ‘I’m leaving, I’m not here to hurt you, bear. I’m not here to hurt you,’ and back away.”

Not all animals are the same

There are different tactics for different animals. For instance, if you encounter a brown bear, experts recommend playing dead. Lay on your stomach and clasp your hands behind your neck. Spread your legs to make it harder for the bear to roll you over. Stay still until the bear leaves.

If you’re unlucky enough to come across a grizzly, don’t run. Avoid eye contact and walk away slowly. If it charges, don’t run. You can’t outrun a grizzly.

  One teen who escaped Hastings Youth Academy caught, one still on the loose
    One teen who escaped Hastings Youth Academy caught, one still on the loose
    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out after two teens that escaped from the Hastings Youth Academy Monday afternoon.   One of the suspects was caught Monday night at Main Street and Harris, but the other is not yet in custody. The two individuals were identified as Jose Rodriguez and Earl Bostic.   Rodriguez is an 18-year old Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, and 130 pounds. Bostic is a 16-year old black male, 5’5” tall, and 112 pounds.   Rodriguez is at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, burglary, and trespassing, while Bostic is in custody on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer, and violation of probation. Both teens were last seen in the recreation yard shortly before 2:00 pm and are both wearing blue jump suit uniforms.   As for how the two teens escaped, WOKV reached out to the private company managing the site for DJJ, G4S Youth Services, LLC, for more information.   The company tell us at approximately 1:49 pm, the teens were able to evade staff supervision on the recreational yard and climb over the exterior fence. At the time, 10 youth and 2 staff were present.   The company says there were no injuries to staff.   In the wake of this most recent escape, G4S Youth Services, LLC, announced three changes to security measures:   1. Additional security outside of the exterior fence when youth are outside for recreational activities.  2. Staff that are providing supervision during recreational time will be required to conduct and call in 5 minute head counts to master control.  3. The program will ensure there is a supervisory personnel on the recreational yard during these times as well.   The company says their priority is the safety and security of the youth and the staff.
  Dismissed juror was told by "the Holy Spirit" that former Rep. Corrine Brown was not guilty
    Dismissed juror was told by “the Holy Spirit” that former Rep. Corrine Brown was not guilty
    “The Holy Spirit” told him now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was not guilty on all charges.  We’re getting new insight in to the reason one of the initial members of the jury in Brown’s federal fraud trial was removed from the case, a day and a half after deliberations started. WOKV previously reported that a juror expressed concerns about another juror’s comments about “higher beings”, and that ultimately led to the dismissal of the juror who made the comments. The discussion between the Judge and attorneys, as well as juror interviews which supported the excusal, were made during a hearing session that was closed to the public, though, so the exact details weren’t initially available.  Now, a transcript of that roughly 90 minute proceeding has been unsealed.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The release of the transcript comes at the request of several media organizations, including Cox Media Group on behalf of WOKV. It was discussed during a Monday hearing that followed Brown’s convictions last week on 18 of the 22 federal charges she had faced. The Judge allowed her conditions of release to remain in effect, meaning Brown will not go to prison pending her sentencing hearing, unless she violates terms put in place by the court. The transcript The closed door session began with District Judge Timothy Corrigan reminding Juror 8- who was the one who notified the court of the concern- that she was not being asked to disclose her position in the ongoing deliberations or the opinions of the other jurors. Instead, he focused in specifically on her call to the courtroom deputy.  Juror 8 told Corrigan she wrote a letter explaining her concern, in case she didn’t get a phone call.    The letter was read by Corrigan and shared with the attorneys. It says Juror 8 was concerned because Juror 13 said “A Higher Being told me Corrine Brown was Not guilty on all charges”. The letter says Juror 13 then went on to say he “trusted the Holy Ghost”.  Upon further questioning from Corrigan, Juror 8 said the first comment was made right at the start of deliberations. The second part was made within a few hours. Juror 13 had not said anything similar since that time. Juror 8 said the comments were not interfering with the jury’s ability to deliberate, but she was concerned it would interfere with Juror 13’s ability to make a decision as the court instructed- based solely on the evidence and testimony presented at trial and the law they were instructed on as it relates to the case.  While Juror 8 believed other jurors shared the same concern she had, she told the court that she had come forward on her own, and that the others likely didn’t even know she had.  After Juror 8 was excused from the hearing room, Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva called the text of her letter “pretty startling”. He said potential jurors are asked during the selection process whether they can set aside religious and philosophical beliefs, and that it appeared Juror 13 may not be able to do that. He asked Corrigan to call in the foreperson to see if she had a similar view of what was taking place.  “Because if it’s affecting the deliberation overall, we all know what that result could be. And I don’t think anybody wants that. And so I think that has to be the inquiry: Is this viewpoint affecting the jury’s ability to reach a verdict, whatever that verdict might be? Because I think the worst scenario here is to stop at this point and sort of hope for the best. I think—I think with an issue like this that came up so early in the jury deliberations, we might all be headed for trying this case a second time. And I don’t think anybody wants that,” Duva said.  Defense Attorney James Smith III disagreed, though, saying the information available didn’t indicate that Juror 13 was not fulfilling his duties. In fact, he pointed out that Juror 8 told the court Juror 13 appeared to be participating in deliberations.  “I can understand why there might be a threshold concern with this as initially reported to the court, but I think, given the answers that we’ve received now from the juror, that it’s not affecting her deliberations. Absent any information to show that this juror is refusing to follow the court’s instructions, I don’t believe that anything additional needs to be done, frankly, at this point,” Smith said.  Corrigan agreed that he didn’t need to make further inquiry with other jurors, siding instead with speaking straight to the juror in question, Juror 13.  “It really is a fine line, because, obviously, people pray for guidance and so forth, and I—you know, that’s certainly to be respected. On the other hand, if this juror is, in effect, raising some religious view that would prevent him from ever determining that a defendant was guilty on charges or that Ms. Brown was guilty on charges, that is problematic,” Corrigan said.  Corrigan went on to question whether Smith would feel the same if the juror had indicated a higher being told him Brown was guilty, rather than innocent.  Corrigan decided to interview Juror 13, but used a different elevator to usher Juror 8 out and bring in Juror 13, so that the movement of those involved were not visible to the press.  The questioning of Juror 13 started broadly, seeing if the juror remembered the questioning on this line from the selection process. Juror 13 said he did remember, and that he was not having any religious or moral beliefs that were interfering with his ability to decide the case as instructed. He did confirm to Corrigan that he had expressed a religious sentiment to other jurors.  “I told them that in all of this, in listening to all the information, taking it all down, I listen for the truth, and I know the truth when the truth is spoken. So I expressed that to them, and how I came to that conclusion,” said Juror 13.  Juror 13 said he had prayed about the matter and had received information on what to do from “My Father in Heaven”. Despite that, Juror 13 maintained that he was basing his decision on the evidence presented at trial and the law as instructed.  When Juror 13 was excused so the court could further discuss the matter, Duva immediately expressed his concern about some “very damaging things” said by Juror 13.  “This is a juror who is guided by what he believes a deity told him to do, and is apparently implementing that, and not by the court’s instructions on the law. There is nowhere in the court’s instructions on the law where it says that it’s permissible to receive information from a god or higher power and implement that and impose that on the deliberative process,” Duva said.  Again, Smith disagreed, noting that the juror believed he was still following the court’s instructions.  “I think a fair reading here—what may have happened is that, as a person of deep faith, and perhaps like many people with deep faith, has prayed for clarity, the ability to be fair, the ability to be calm, but I did not hear this juror say, I came in with a view given to me by god, and I’m going to go with that, I’m going to follow God no matter what,” Smith said.  Smith said he had concerns this juror would be removed “simply because he is a man of faith”.  To distinguish between the comments relayed by Juror 8- which could amount to a “religious intrusion” in the deliberations- and Juror 13’s sincere religious beliefs- which could include praying for guidance- Corrigan called Juror 13 back in to directly ask him if he made the comments that had been reported to the court.  Juror 13 confirmed that, at the start of deliberations, he said “the Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty on all charges.  Duva then moved to remove Juror 13 from the panel and seat the first alternate, noting specifically that making that comment at the start of deliberations shows that he wasn’t following the court’s order. Smith said because the juror maintained that he was considering evidence, there was no valid basis for removal.  Ultimately, Corrigan cited some case law which said a juror should be excused only when “no substantial possibility exists” that a decision is being based solely on evidence in his decision to remove Juror 13. He added that “sincerely held religious beliefs” and praying for guidance are not in themselves grounds to dismiss, but Juror 13’s statements and the timing of the statements show inconsistencies with the law as instructed.  “Because, by definition, it’s not that the person is praying for guidance so that the person can be enlightened, it’s that the higher being—or the Holy Spirit is directing or telling the person what disposition of the charges should be made,” Corrigan said.  Four alternates were seated for the trial and all of them sat through the proceedings without knowing they were alternates. They were then kept in the courthouse once deliberations began, although they were not in the deliberation room. Once Corrigan excused Juror 13, the conversation moved to whether to seat an alternate or proceed with 11 jurors.  Duva and Smith conferred, and agreed an alternate should be seated. Juror 5 was the first alternate in the selection process and was installed on the panel.  Corrigan did note that his ruling could potentially be an issue raised on appeal.  The newly reformed jury was instructed to start their deliberations over. About a day and a half later, they returned with unanimous verdicts convicting Brown on 18 of the 22 federal charges she faced, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and more. She was found not guilty on two counts of mail fraud and two counts of wire fraud.  The charges all stem from Brown’s role in a sham charity called One Door For Education. She, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley raised more than $800,000 in donations to the charity, but used the money for personal expenses instead, according to prosecutors.  Despite the convictions, Brown is maintaining her innocence. Shortly after the verdicts, Smith said he intends to file a motion for a new trial and take other measures. The defense has said Brown did not closely manage her finances and office, relying instead on Simmons, who betrayed her trust. They said any wrongdoing was a mistake, and not criminal.  Simmons and Wiley both pleaded guilty and testified in the trial.  Other juror contact During a Monday hearing, Smith told the court that he had been contacted by one of the jurors about an issue the juror believed would help his appeal. Corrigan told Smith to file a motion if he wanted to contact the juror, and Smith said he would. Duva indicated he would want any such interview to be conducted in the presence of a court report.  Corrigan further said another juror had reached out to a court officer to express concern about how some of Juror 13’s comments were being characterized in the media. The juror claimed statements that Juror 13 was voting not guilty because what he was told by the Holy Spirit was “not true in the partial vote we had taken prior to removal”. It’s unclear whether the “not true” was referring to how the comment was being characterized or how the voting was taking place, but Corrigan noted that jurors should not be contacting the court to talk about deliberations.  EDITOR’S NOTE: All of the direct quotes in this article are attributable to the court transcript, not to WOKV’s independent confirmation of what was said. 
  • Department of Juvenile Justice investigating, following recent escapes at Hastings Youth Academy
    Department of Juvenile Justice investigating, following recent escapes at Hastings Youth Academy
    Following two different recent escapes at the Hastings Youth Academy, involving 6 teens, we're hearing from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.   In a statement, DJJ says it's currently investigating Monday’s incident, where two teens escaped from the rec yard, and whether staff members adhered to policy and procedure.   We're told if a failure to follow those policies is found, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions.   In the meantime, the program has been placed on an admissions freeze and DJJ will be evaluating additional contract action, with G4S Youth Services, LLC, the contracted provider for Hastings Substance Abuse program.   Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s full statement:   “The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice takes the safety and security of youth in our custody as DJJ’s top priority, and we expect the same of our contracted providers. Earlier today G4S Youth Services, LLC, the contracted provider for Hastings Substance Abuse program, notified the Department of an escape incident by two youth. The contracted provider also notified law enforcement of the escape and will be coordinating with DJJ and local law enforcement to ensure the youth are apprehended quickly and safely.”   “DJJ is currently investigating the incident and staff’s adherence to policy and procedure, and should a failure be identified, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions. The program has been placed on an admissions freeze and the Department will be evaluating additional contract action.” – Secretary Christina K. Daly As for the private company that manages the site, G4S Youth Services, LLC, we're told they will be implementing new security measures.   Those measures include the following:  1. Additional security outside of the exterior fence when youth are outside for recreational activities.  2. Staff that are providing supervision during recreational time will be required to conduct and call in 5 minute head counts to master control.  3. The program will ensure there is a supervisory personnel on the recreational yard during these times as well.   In a statement, the company says their priority is the safety and security of the youth and the staff.
  WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador. In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State group, according to the paper.  >> Read more trending news  Trump has the power to declassify anything, but sharing information without permission of the ally who provided it represents “a major breach of espionage etiquette, and could jeopardize a crucial intelligence-sharing relationship,” according to the New York Times.  Buzzfeed News later reported that two officials have confirmed the report, indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.” At least one member of the Senate Intelligence Committee had been briefed on Trump’s disclosures, according to BuzzFeed News. The outlet also reported that other members have said they did not get a briefing. The newspaper said that Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly. The CIA is declining to comment. This is a developing story, please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
    Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
      A Washington State driver made a big mistake when he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer with fast food when the officer noticed drugs in his car. >> Read more trending news Officer Joshua Glass pulled a vehicle over on Thursday for a minor equipment violation, the Pasco Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. Glass noticed baggies containing white powder in the center console, which the driver tried to conceal with a cellphone, authorities said.  Eric Xavier Vela Arriaga, 27, allegedly asked Glass to disregard the cocaine and in exchange offered him a “hook-up” at Taco Bell, police said.  >> Related: Man climbs mountain for free pizza, gets hypothermia instead Officer Glass thanked Arriaga for the offer, since he likes Taco Bell, but declined, police said.  Arriaga was charged with cocaine possession.  
