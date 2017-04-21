Huge iceberg in Newfoundland drawing large crowds



A tiny town in Canada is drawing crowds because of a giant iceberg that is hovering offshore from the Newfoundland town, Time magazine reported.

The residents of Ferryland, with a population of approximately 500 people on the east coast of Newfoundland, are used to seeing icebergs float past their town. But the one that appeared Easter weekend was huge, dwarfing people, boats and even houses in Ferryland.

“It's the biggest one I ever seen around here,” Ferryland Mayor Adrian Kavanagh told CTV News.

The Canadian Ice Service classified it as “large,” which means it has a height of 151-240 feet and is between 401 and 670 feet long, CNN reported.

Kaelam Power went mountain biking along the coast on Tuesday and paused to take pictures of the iceberg, CNN reported.

"It's quite powerful to see," he said. "You hear the waves crashing against the water line. From time to time, you may hear a cracking or banging sound.”

According to CTV, North Atlantic shipping lanes have already produced 616 icebergs this year. Last year, 687 were spotted from January through September, CTV reported.

Ferryland is located in an area known as “Iceberg Alley.”