6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office in Polk County, Georgia is honoring six inmates who helped save an officer's life.

Deputies said the six inmates were on a work detail May 12 when an officer passed out.

One of the inmates grabbed the officer’s work phone and called 911, according to the sheriff's office. The inmates also took off the downed man’s outer carrier vest in an attempt to help cool him off.

To say thank you, the officer's family prepared lunch and desserts in the park for the inmates.

"As we watched the horrific manhunt this week of the two inmates that killed two correctional officers, we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our officer," the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Department officials said they are very proud of the actions of all six inmates involved.