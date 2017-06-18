Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
H 88
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
Partly Cloudy
H 88° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 86° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says
Close

6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says

6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says
Photo Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
An inmate stares out from behind bars . In Polk County, Georgia the sheriff’s office is honoring six inmates for helping save a guard in distress on a work detail last week.

6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says

By: Kimberly Richardson, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

POLK COUNTY, Ga. -  The sheriff’s office in Polk County, Georgia is honoring six inmates who helped save an officer's life. 

Deputies said the six inmates were on a work detail May 12 when an officer passed out. 

>> Read more trending news

One of the inmates grabbed the officer’s work phone and called 911, according to the sheriff's office. The inmates also took off the downed man’s outer carrier vest in an attempt to help cool him off. 

To say thank you, the officer's family prepared lunch and desserts in the park for the inmates.

"As we watched the horrific manhunt this week of the two inmates that killed two correctional officers, we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our officer," the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook

Department officials said they are very proud of the actions of all six inmates involved.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist
    Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Ponte Vedra Beach.  The Florida Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on SR-A1A/South Ponte Vedra Blvd, when an SUV that was traveling southbound made a left turn in to his path.  St. Johns County Fire Rescue says the motorcyclist was flown to UF Health, but the crash report from FHP confirms he has died of his injuries.  The crash report shows there was a 5-year-old and one-year-old in the vehicle that made the left turn. The crash report does not list any charges at this time.
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Wave ‘93L’ trying to organize over NW Caribbean
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Wave ‘93L’ trying to organize over NW Caribbean
  • 6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says
    6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says
    The sheriff’s office in Polk County, Georgia is honoring six inmates who helped save an officer's life.  Deputies said the six inmates were on a work detail May 12 when an officer passed out.  >> Read more trending news One of the inmates grabbed the officer’s work phone and called 911, according to the sheriff's office. The inmates also took off the downed man’s outer carrier vest in an attempt to help cool him off.  To say thank you, the officer's family prepared lunch and desserts in the park for the inmates. 'As we watched the horrific manhunt this week of the two inmates that killed two correctional officers, we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our officer,' the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.  Department officials said they are very proud of the actions of all six inmates involved.
  • Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
    Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
    A massive forest fire in central Portugal has killed more than 60 people, many trapped in their cars while trying to escape the flames, and injured dozens more, officials said.  >> Read more trending news Hundreds of firefighters are battling the huge fire that Portuguese officials believe may have been sparked by lightning.  Prime Minister Antonio Costa called it 'the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” the BBC reported. Costa warned that the death toll could rise as the search for the missing continued Sunday. Thirty bodies were found inside cars and almost 20 more were found next to vehicles, Portuguese officials said. Most died from smoke inhalation and burns. Authorities have declared three days of mourning starting on Sunday. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.