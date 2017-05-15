Intelligence shared by Trump with Russia came from Israel, reports say

﻿﻿Update 3 p.m. May 16: The New York Times reported Tuesday that highly classified information shared by President Donald Trump with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador came from Israel.

The newspaper cited a pair of unidentified sources familiar with how the information was gathered.

Israel’s concerns about Trump’s handling of classified information were foreshadowed in the Israeli news media https://t.co/KCTFEvG3jt — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 16, 2017

﻿Original story: The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador.

In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State group, according to the paper.

Trump has the power to declassify anything, but sharing information without permission of the ally who provided it represents “a major breach of espionage etiquette, and could jeopardize a crucial intelligence-sharing relationship,” according to the New York Times.

Buzzfeed News later reported that two officials have confirmed the report, indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.”

US official on Trump revealing classified info to Russians: “It’s far worse than what has already been reported”https://t.co/zj8psn7rL9 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 15, 2017

At least one member of the Senate Intelligence Committee had been briefed on Trump’s disclosures, according to BuzzFeed News. The outlet also reported that other members have said they did not get a briefing.

Alexander Shcherbak/Alexander Shcherbak/TASS WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - MAY 10, 2017: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US President Donald Trump, and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak (L-R) talking during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS (Photo by Alexander Shcherbak\TASS via Getty Images)

The newspaper said that Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.

Just now: SecState Tillerson says POTUS did not discuss "sources, methods or military operations". pic.twitter.com/0OeRSG0OjP — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 15, 2017

The CIA is declining to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.