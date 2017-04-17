IRS issues last call to collect leftover tax refunds

If you're one of 1 million people who have not claimed a federal tax refund from 2013, you better get to it: The deadline is Tuesday.

The IRS said more than $1 billion still remains untouched as a result of people not filing their 2013 federal tax returns.

Because the IRS works in three-year increments, people have had since April 2014 to get their money back.

What happens to money that is not claimed

The government can keep leftover tax return money that is not collected after three years.

“People across the nation haven’t filed tax returns to claim these refunds, and their window of opportunity is closing soon.” IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a March 1 news release.

Koskinen said there’s no penalty for filing a late return if you’re due a refund.

Some tax filers might still be able to obtain money from the earned income tax credit (EITC), which could reach over $6,000.

Answers to questions about federal tax returns or any other tax forms can be found on the IRS website.