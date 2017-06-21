Listen Live
Jeff Sessions hires private attorney

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has retained a private attorney as the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign continues.

Sessions hired Charles Cooper, a Washington-based attorney said to be a long-time friend of Sessions. Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores announced Tuesday that Sessions had retained Cooper.

Cooper was at Sessions’ hearing before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing, according to a story from Reuters. He also attended Sessions’ confirmation hearing, the story said. 

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation on April 28.

In addition to Sessions, President Donald Trump, his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence have hired private attorneys. 

