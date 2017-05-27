Listen Live
Jim Bunning, former U.S. senator, baseball Hall of Famer, dies at 85
Photo Credit: Hunter Martin/Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 10: Phillies Alumni Jim Bunning stands on the field during a pre game ceremony before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on August 10, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Hunter Martin/Getty Images

SOUTHGATE, Ky. -  Former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning died Friday at the age of 85, his family announced on social media.

Bunning had suffered a stroke in October, WCPO reported. 

Before representing Kentucky for two decades in Congress, serving terms in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Bunning played professional baseball from 1955 to 1971. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996.

Sen. Rand Paul posted his condolences on Twitter.

