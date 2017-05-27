Jim Bunning, former U.S. senator, baseball Hall of Famer, dies at 85

SOUTHGATE, Ky. - Former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning died Friday at the age of 85, his family announced on social media.
Bunning had suffered a stroke in October, WCPO reported.
Heaven got its No 1 starter today. Our lives & the nation are better off because of your love & dedication to family. pic.twitter.com/qkCjHIM32E— David Bunning (@horstmuhlmann) May 27, 2017
Before representing Kentucky for two decades in Congress, serving terms in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Bunning played professional baseball from 1955 to 1971. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996.
Sen. Rand Paul posted his condolences on Twitter.
Kentucky lost a true hero. Senator Bunning was fearless on the mound and in the halls of Congress. He will be missed.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 27, 2017
