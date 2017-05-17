John Cygan, best known for his role on 'The Commish,' dead at 63

Actor John Cygan died Saturday in his home in California after a long battle with cancer. He was 63.
According to the New York Daily News, the New York City native played Paulie Pentangeli on the ABC cop show “The Commish,” which ran from 1991 to 1996. The series also starred Michael Chiklis, one of Cygan’s closest friends.
“John Cygan, one of my closest friends in this world has passed away,” Chiklis wrote on Twitter. “Impossible to adequately describe the magnitude of his loss to my family and I.”
The younger generation likely knows Cygan’s voice even if they don’t recognize him. His work as a voice actor included roles in movies such as “Cars,” “WALL-E” and “Inside Out.” His voice is also featured in video games such as “Halo” and “Grand Theft Auto V.”
RIP brother.#SolidusSnake#GoneTooSoon #JohnCygan pic.twitter.com/HG5P9RrJET— David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) May 15, 2017
His earlier acting days also included a brief stint on Bob Newhart’s “Bob,” the CBS sitcom in which Cygan played the head of Ace Comics.
Cygan is survived by his wife, Cathy, and children, Jack and Annie.
It is with great sadness that I mourn the loss of my friend John Cygan. He was a wonderful actor, a devoted father, husband and friend.— Brenda Strong (@Brenda_Strong) May 15, 2017
