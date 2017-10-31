Listen Live
National
Judge blocks Trump from barring transgender troops from the military
Judge blocks Trump from barring transgender troops from the military

Trump: Transgender People Won't Be Allowed In The Military

Judge blocks Trump from barring transgender troops from the military

By: Jeremy Redmon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WASHINGTON -  A federal judge in Washington on Monday temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s decision to bar transgender people from joining the U.S. military.

>> Read more trending news

In her ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued a preliminary injunction against Trump’s decision, saying the plaintiffs in the case are likely to succeed in their argument that it violates their due process rights under the Fifth Amendment. Kollar-Kotelly was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton. 

 >> On MyAJC.com: IN-DEPTH: President Trump: No transgender troops allowed in the U.S. military 

All five plaintiffs — a Coast Guardsmen, three soldiers and an airman with nearly 60 years of combined service — are identified as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit. They said they want to remain anonymous because they fear retribution. Some have completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Lawyers from the National Center for Lesbian Rights and GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, or GLAD, are assisting the plaintiffs. 

>> On MyAJC.com: RELATED: Transgender U.S. service members sue to block Trump’s ban 

The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington. A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Transgender ban

Photo Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington. A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
