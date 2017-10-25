Judge serves unborn baby with eviction notice -- and it works

An exhausted Utah mother-to-be who jokingly asked her boss, a local judge, to serve her unborn daughter with an eviction notice got her wish -- and gave birth just 12 hours after the document was signed.

Kaylee Bays, of American Fork, told Provo’s Daily Herald newspaper that she initially thought she was going into labor Oct. 16, but discovered that it was a false alarm. When she went to her job as a judicial assistant the next day, she asked Fourth District Judge Lynn Davis to serve an eviction notice on the baby.

Davis obliged. The document, signed and adorned with the court’s stamp, gave the baby three days to vacate the premises for being a “nuisance.” The location was described as Mommy Belly Lane in Womb, Utah.

“You have committed a nuisance because: Mommy is uncomfortable and running out of room for you!” the order reads. “Too much heartburn and rib kicking, and I’m sick of waddling!”

The notice gave the baby three calendar days to comply, including nights and weekends.

The baby did not wait that long, Bays told the Daily Herald. She was born 12 hours later, despite being about two weeks away from her due date.

“So far, she’s a good listener,” Bays joked about her daughter, named Gretsel, after Bays’ grandmother. “She didn’t want to be in contempt of court.”

The order and a photo of the beaming mother and her new daughter were posted on Facebook by American Fork Hospital, where Gretsel was born. The hospital shared that the notice was Davis’ first for a fetus in his 31 years on the bench.

“He told me, ‘If it really works, I want it framed,’” Bays told the Daily Herald. “It did, and I’m going to frame it for him.”

Bays, who has two older children, told the newspaper that Davis emailed her after Gretsel was born, saying he was “tickled pink” that the eviction notice had worked. She said she is grateful that he had a sense of humor enough to play along with the joke.

American Fork is located about 15 miles northwest of Provo.