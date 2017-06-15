Jury to continue deliberations in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

Jurors deliberating the case against comedian Bill Cosby did not reach a verdict Friday evening, and the judge told them to return Saturday to continue deliberations.

Jurors were ordered to continue deliberating the case against comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday after they told a Pennsylvania judge that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision on the charges against him, according to multiple reports.

Cosby, 79, was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, then 30, at his home in 2004. Each charge carries a possible 10-year sentence.

After six days of testimony, the sequestered jury began deliberations in the case Monday afternoon. However, after 30 hours of deliberations, jurors said in a statement to the court that they were unable to agree on a verdict.

Cosby’s lawyers contend he had a consensual relationship with Constand, who is now 44. Her attorneys have said she viewed Cosby as a mentor when she worked as a staffer on the Temple University basketball team more than ten years ago.

In a 2005 deposition, Cosby described giving Constand pills before engaging in sexual contact with her.

He did not take the stand in his sexual assault trial.

Some 60 women have come forward over the past couple years, accusing Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them, according to news outlets. Some of the allegation date back to the 1970s.