Kellie Pickler delivers all the emotion in this heartfelt tribute song

You might think Kellie Pickler didn’t have a storybook childhood. Neither her mother nor her father were around much, so raising the spirited young lady fell to her grandparents. But it turns out, her childhood was pretty good because of that. In fact, Kellie frequently mentions her “Granny Faye,” and credits her and her grandfather for giving her stability. And on her newest record, Kelly shares the sweetest memories of her grandma.

>> Read more trending news

Pickler recently performed the song on her new TV show, “Pickler & Ben,” but before she sang, she explained how “If It Wasn’t For a Woman” — co-written with husband Kyle Jacobs and Brian Bunn — came about.

>> RELATED: Kellie Pickler dishes on her new song, and working with Faith Hill

“This was actually on the anniversary of my grandmother Faye passing, and I was having my own little pity party in the bedroom,” she says. “I was on the phone with my great aunt Jean, which is my Grandma Faye’s sister, and I told her, ‘I just hope Grandma Faye visits me today [in spirit] … and she did. I think she wrote the song. I don’t know that we had anything to do with it.”

It may indeed have been divine intervention. Pickler wasn’t even supposed to write that day. Jacobs and Bunn were sitting around the kitchen table working on music, but when the bubbly blonde joined them, they had their song.

>> RELATED: Kellie Pickler adorably dishes on her “fun, free-spirited” alter ego

But as personal as the story is, it really fits for any woman that is influential in your life. “This is all for Grandma Faye,” Pickler says. “This is for everybody’s grandma or any woman you have in your life. We all have that woman that we draw strength from and just made us who we are.”

And this poignant performance reminds us what an incredible singer and songwriter Pickler is.