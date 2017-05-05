Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now 1. Health care bill: The House of Representatives voted Thursday to repeal The Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature health care legislation. After the close vote – 217-213 – the bill heads to the Senate, where many there have said it will likely not survive as it is written. Senators plan to work on their own version. 2. Cinco de Mayo: It’s Cinco de Mayo, and if you’re not quite sure what that is, you’re not alone. Technically, Cinco de Mayo means the fifth of May. Practically, it means you can likely get a deal at Mexican restaurants while you learn a bit about the country’s culture. Contrary to popular belief, it is not Mexico’s independence day. Instead, the holiday celebrates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. 3. Aaron Hernandez: Aaron Hernandez poured shampoo on his cell floor and covered a portion of his door with a sheet before he hanged himself in prison last month, officials said in a report released Thursday. The former NFL star who was serving a life sentence for murder had blocked the door with cardboard to make it more difficult for guards to get in before he used a bed sheet to form a noose and kill himself, the report stated. 4. Kicked off the plane: Delta Air Lines is offering a refund to a family after a flight attendant threatened to jail the parents when they refused to give up a seat one of their toddlers was sitting in. A video from an incident in April showed a Delta flight attendant telling the family to give up the seat because it had been purchased for the couple’s older son who had left the family vacation earlier. The attendant told Brian Schear that he and his wife would be arrested and their toddlers could be put in foster care if they refused to give up the seat on the overbooked flight. Schear said Delta officials knew about the seat arrangement prior to the flight. 5. The Derby: The Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The event, called the “Fastest Two Minutes In Sports,” will see a field of 3-year-olds race for the first jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown. If you want to see it in person you’ll have to pony up some big bucks. The average ticket price is $432. And one more It was a stormy day in New Jersey on May 6, 1937, as the S.S. Hindenburg prepared to dock at Lakehurst Naval Air Station. As the massive zeppelin made its way to the docking station, something happened to cause the ship to burst into flames and crash to the ground. The Associated Press talks to the last survivor of the crash, 88-year-old Werner Doehner, who lost his father and his sister in the disaster that happened 80 years ago on Saturday. In case you missed it