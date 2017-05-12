No, Lance Armstrong isn’t dead

Despite what you may have heard, Lance Armstrong isn’t dead.

A website called fox-news24.com, which has reported on such “news” as Nicki Minaj wanting to “win Kanye’s heart” (um, OK), misspelled Michael Jackson’s name and claimed Prince Harry is dating Jamaican Olympic medalist Elaine Thompson (the site misspelled her name, too), claimed Armstrong had passed.

>> Read more trending news

The site reported he passed away on “Wednesday,” though it doesn’t say when the story was published. It claims the cycling star had stage 4 colon cancer “which he battled secretly” and that his daughter, Anna Armstrong, announced his passing on Facebook. Armstrong doesn’t have a daughter named Anna (although his partner’s name is Anna Hansen).

Anyway, if you’re still skeptical, here’s proof from a few hours ago that the Austin cyclist is alive and well: