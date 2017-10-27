At least 8 Mississippi police officers resign following sex scandal

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. -
At least 8 police officers have resigned from the Police Department in Olive Branch, Mississippi, after being accused of having sex on the job, including in patrol cars and at the fire station, according to WHBQ-TV.
WHBQ-TV asked Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage if his department was conducting a sexual misconduct investigation.
“This is a personnel matter. I can’t discuss it,” Gammage told WHBQ-TV.
However, multiple sources said members of the Olive Branch Police Department’s command staff are furious, but believe all the officers accused and involved have been removed from the department.
The sex scandal at the Police Department involves patrolmen and ranking officers. Also, three sergeants are included. Multiple sources said, eight officers resigned for having sex on the job instead of facing disciplinary actions which might have included termination.
Sources also said the sexual encounters happened at the police station and in patrol cars.
WHBQ-TV has filed seven open records requests with both the Police Department and City Hall to find out who the officers are, and why were they given the option to resign instead of being fired. We also asked to review the personnel files of at least two of the officers named by our sources in law enforcement.
Multiple sources said at least one of the officers involved was a woman.
Multiple sources also said, the scandal cost a Fire Department lieutenant his job as he was accused of having sex with one of the officers at the fire station.
At least three prominent defense attorneys told WHBQ-TV the sexual misconduct investigation reaches beyond the City Hall and the Police Department. Whatever cases these officers were tied to, they could be in jeopardy. That’s because their credibility will be questioned because of their conduct that led to their resignation.
Scott B. Phillips Jr., mayor of Olive Branch, released a statement to WHBQ-TV about the ongoing investigation.
"I have received several inquires about a personal issue in two city departments. To be clear, this is a personal issue, not a public safety issue. I will not publicly discuss personnel issues. I cannot release personnel records per state law. This is my complete statement on this issue."
