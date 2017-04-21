LeBron James helps Cavs erase record playoff halftime deficit

INDIANAPOLIS — LeBron James’ triple-double helped Cleveland erase the largest halftime deficit in NBA playoff history Thursday night as the Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers 119-114 to take a 3-0 series lead in their first-round series.

>> Read more trending news

James scored 41 points and added 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks as the Cavaliers overcame a 25-point halftime margin in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. It was James’ 17th triple-double of his playoff career.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, James scored or assisted on 73 points, a career playoff high.

“I didn't know it was the biggest comeback or things of that nature,” James said. “For myself, I just try to put myself in position to help my teammates win no matter who's on the floor with me. Try to empower them, try to make them better, try to make them believe we can be great every night.”